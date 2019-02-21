

A rendering of the the new scoreboard that will be installed at Capital One Arena this summer. (MSE)

When the venue currently known as Capital One Arena opened in Chinatown in December 1997, the 12-by-16-foot screens on its 15-ton center scoreboard were the largest in any U.S. arena. Ten years later, the building debuted the first indoor high-definition LED scoreboard, along with state-of-the-art LED ribbon boards. Come next season, the home of the Capitals and Wizards will retire those increasingly archaic displays in favor of flashy new models.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment on Thursday announced that Capital One Arena will undergo $15 million worth of privately funded upgrades this summer, the second phase of a two-year project that began with a $40 million facelift last offseason. The first phase of renovations included modernizing the concourses, replacing every seat, installing a new sound system and overhauling the arena’s concessions. The upcoming work, which is scheduled to begin at the end of the Capitals and Wizards’ seasons and is expected to be completed by the start of the teams’ 2019-20 seasons, will primarily focus on technological enhancements to the in-arena viewing experience.

A new center-hung scoreboard, the third in the building’s 22-year history, is the centerpiece of the second phase of renovations. The scoreboard will feature a 360-degree continuous video screen with more than 7,000 total square feet of LED display across eight distinct display areas. It will be 4K HD quality with 4-millimeter pixel pitch, an improvement over the existing scoreboard’s 6-millimeter pixel pitch, a measure of the distance from the center of one pixel to the center of the adjacent pixel that correlates to resolution.

The new scoreboard will feature a retractable component, a double-sided LED ring beneath the main screens and an LED display on the underside, which will enhance the viewing experience for fans seated on the court or near the glass, as well as players.

Four two-sided, curved video boards will be installed in the upper corners of the arena. These displays will feature more than 2,200 square feet of HD LED video display on the side facing the center-hung scoreboard and an additional 1,000 square feet of HD LED video display on the back, giving fans throughout the arena, including the upper reaches of the 400 level, access to stats, out-of-town scores, replays and live action video.

Capital One Arena will also debut the first “SkyRing” display in an indoor arena, a 9,000 square foot LED board that will wrap around the roof line above the 400 level. With a 390-foot diameter, MSE says the display, which is reminiscent of the circular video board inside the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is the largest in any U.S. arena. The venue’s existing ribbon boards will be updated with 10-millimeter LED displays, and ribbon boards will be added to both end zones.

“Investing in a technologically-integrated venue experience is paramount to our mission of creating monumental memories for our fans,” David Touhey, MSE’s president of venues, said in a statement. “Upon completion of this second round of renovations and upgrades, Capital One Arena will feature the best LED displays available today, creating the best in-bowl and in-arena experience for sports and entertainment in America.”

One of the less obvious changes will be to the lighting, as Capital One Arena switches from mercury vapor and metal-halide bulbs to color-changing LED lights. In addition to being more energy efficient, Touhey said the LED lights allow for more customized lighting across different events, which should enhance the viewing experience both in person and on TV.

The 200-level concourse will receive a complete makeover as part of the arena’s second phase of renovations, just as the 100- and 400-level concourses did last summer. Other upgrades include a grab-and-go style market and new chicken concept — “Tenders, Love & Chicken" — on the 200 level, the addition of lower rows of seats in the PwC Club and a re-branded Devils Backbone Lounge on the 400 level.

Fans can track the progress of the renovations at CapitalOneArenaRenovations.com.

