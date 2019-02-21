

Georgia Coach Tom Crean is looking for answers. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

There really isn’t a good time to throw something onto a basketball court from the stands during a game, but there may be no worse time than when the visiting team is shooting free throws with the game tied and less than a second remaining on the clock.

[Zion Williamson’s first Duke-UNC game ends prematurely after knee injury]

That’s what happened Wednesday night during Georgia’s game against visiting Mississippi State. With the score tied at 67 and 0.5 of a second left on the clock, Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon stepped to the line to shoot two free throws after getting fouled by Georgia’s Jordan Harris. As his first shot was bouncing off the rim — a miss — a tiny stuffed bulldog came flying onto the court from the stands.

With 0.5 seconds to play in a tie game, a fan tossed a stuffed animal onto the court in Georgia.



The Bulldogs were assessed a technical foul. Mississippi St made the FT, and won the game. Wow 🤭 pic.twitter.com/7PNheymQrp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2019

The officials had a brief huddle and then called a technical foul on Georgia, giving Weatherspoon another free throw. He made the second and missed the third on purpose, giving Mississippi State a 68-67 win.

“I’m 52 years of age, been a head coach for 19 years, been an assistant, been coaching since I was 18 and college since I was 20,” Georgia Coach Tom Crean said after the game, per the Red & Black. “I’ve never seen that, not without a warning and certainly not without an explanation.”

After the cuddly court invasion, Crean rushed to the scorer’s table and grabbed the public-address microphone to ask the home fans to cut it out, but it was too late to avoid the technical foul.

“My first reaction is to go grab the mic myself,” Crean said. “I’ve done it my whole career as a head coach because that usually takes care of it. That usually takes care of it and you usually don’t have that problem again. I’ve had officials in the past thank me for doing it.”

Under NCAA rules, a team is awarded one free throw for an administrative technical foul called on the opposing squad, or, in this case, its fans for “throwing debris on the court after officials’ jurisdiction has begun.”

Said Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland: “That was a huge play. I can’t imagine who did that, but it was not smart. [Weatherspoon] might miss the second one.”

Weatherspoon, an 82 percent free throw shooter, was 5 of 7 from the line when he was awarded the final foul shots and finished with a game- and career-high 31 points.

Read more from The Post:

A warning to college basketball: Kentucky is starting to look like Kentucky again

This NCAA tournament, getting in with a losing conference record isn’t such a stretch

Nate Oats is bullish on Buffalo building on last year’s NCAA tournament breakthrough

Kentucky rises to No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament bracket, and it could stay there

Traveling with the Terps: Dry-erase markers, no sour cream and a superstition-driven routine