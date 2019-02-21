

When Zion Williamson’s left Nike shoe disintegrated beneath him, his right knee was injured. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today)

Very little sidetracks the sports apparel machine that is Nike, but if anything could do it, you’d think it might be the sight of one of its shoes disintegrating as a rising basketball superstar fell to the floor clutching his knee. As if that weren’t bad enough, Barack Obama pointed out the footwear failure on national TV.

“His shoe broke,” the former president said, pointing from his courtside seat as Duke’s Zion Williamson picked himself and his Nike PG 2.5 shoe up and limped off 36 seconds into the North Carolina-Duke game.

For any other company, that might be a real dagger, but the Nike behemoth can thank its lucky stars that Williamson’s injury appears not to have been catastrophic and that the ugly moment fell on the day it launched a Colin Kaepernick “True to 7” tribute jersey that sold out nearly instantly days after he and the NFL reached a settlement on his grievance.

[Nike takes a beating on social media when Zion Williamson's shoe explodes]

The black jersey with the white numbers is dubbed an “Icon” jersey and is a reminder that Nike did not misstep when it signed Kaepernick, who has gone without an NFL job since his national anthem demonstrations created a national stir, to a deal on a par with those signed by top athletes. Nike faced some initial blowback with a #BoycottNike backlash, but online sales initially increased 31 percent after it made Kaepernick the focus of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. A risky move? Not with other Nike athletes, such as LeBron James and Serena Williams, involved in the campaign, too. As one Colorado retailer found out recently, not selling Nike products can be fatal to business.

There were dire predictions Wednesday night with Sonny Vaccaro, a veteran shoe executive, saying (via Yahoo’s Pete Thamel) that video of the moment was "already all over the world while we’re still watching the game he got hurt in. They’re going to show it until we die.” The morning after Williamson’s sneaker exploded, Nike appeared poised to roll on, with shares of its stock holding steady as of 8 a.m. Eastern time.

The Nike Kaepernick Icon Jersey is out of stock! Thank you to everyone that took the time out of their day to pick one up. I am humbled and appreciate all your continued support. Check the link in the bio to be notified for the next drop! #TrueTo7

📸: @DjToneDef pic.twitter.com/1LYsweAE4u — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 21, 2019

Nike moved swiftly to promise an investigation on just what caused Williamson’s PG 2.5 shoe to disintegrate during one of the most highly anticipated college basketball games of the season and on ESPN’s national telecast to boot. “We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery. The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”

[Zion Williamson's first UNC-Duke game ends quickly]

But, as Weartesters.com, which reviews sneaker performance, pointed out, there are reasons that athletes change into fresh shoes all the time and “this doesn’t necessarily speak to Nike’s sneaker craftsmanship.” The foam and not the upper, it pointed out on Twitter, failed and “professionals change their shoes every few games for multiple reasons.” One of those is simple “wear and tear.”

.@Nightwing2303 dropping some knowledge on the Zion shoe exploding incident through his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/I50g8QVqwN — Karlo Lovenia (@karlolovenia) February 21, 2019

Don’t expect Nike’s bottom line to suffer significantly as it looks into whether the structural failure occurred in manufacturing or in the use of the shoe. Still, it’s a bad look for a company that soared to prominence with a Michael Jordan-Spike Lee ad campaign that once asked, “Is it the shoes?”

