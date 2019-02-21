Nike has been outfitting Duke’s basketball team since 1993, but it’s possible that the sports-apparel giant was never so happy with the arrangement as this year, given that among the current group of Blue Devils is one Zion Williamson. For his part, Williamson was never under more of a spotlight than Wednesday night, when the front-runner to be taken No. 1 overall in June’s NBA draft squared off for the first time this season with Duke’s arch-nemesis, North Carolina.
Unfortunately for Williamson and college basketball fans everywhere — but most unfortunately for Nike — Williamson didn’t last long against the Tar Heels, as he was forced from the game in the first minute with a knee injury. The mishap occurred as the 285-pound forward was planting his left foot to pivot — and his shoe exploded.
[Zion Williamson’s first Duke-UNC game ends prematurely after knee injury]
While the episode only added to the burgeoning, Chuck Norris-esque myth-making surrounding Williamson, the inability of the shoe to stand up to the rigors of being used by the 6-7 forward made for a very, very bad look for Nike. Not surprisingly, the Internet was only too happy to make that point right away.
Some also had jokes involving Michael Jordan, a noted Nike endorser and former Tar Heel.
[Zion Williams says he gained 100 pounds in two years, and he’s only slightly exaggerating]
Meanwhile, LiAngelo Ball suggested on behalf of his family’s company, Big Baller Brand, that those lousy Nike products couldn’t hold a candle to BBB shoes. Puma reportedly tried something similar before deleting its tweet.
LeBron James, though, was more concerned for Williamson’s well-being. Fellow NBA star Donovan Mitchell too the opportunity to remind his followers that top college basketball players receive just a tiny fraction of the income they generate for their schools and the NCAA overall.
Later in the first half, it was reported that Williamson had suffered a knee injury and would not return to the game. There wasn’t much to joke about with that news, but it did prompt some more negative views of his shoe manufacturer.
