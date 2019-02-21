

Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following a injury against North Carolina. (Gerry Broome)

Nike has been outfitting Duke’s basketball team since 1993, but it’s possible that the sports-apparel giant was never so happy with the arrangement as this year, given that among the current group of Blue Devils is one Zion Williamson. For his part, Williamson was never under more of a spotlight than Wednesday night, when the front-runner to be taken No. 1 overall in June’s NBA draft squared off for the first time this season with Duke’s arch-nemesis, North Carolina.

Unfortunately for Williamson and college basketball fans everywhere — but most unfortunately for Nike — Williamson didn’t last long against the Tar Heels, as he was forced from the game in the first minute with a knee injury. The mishap occurred as the 285-pound forward was planting his left foot to pivot — and his shoe exploded.

[Zion Williamson’s first Duke-UNC game ends prematurely after knee injury]

Zion Williamson is officially a Marvel character. Who explodes a shoe with a simple foot plant? — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) February 21, 2019

While the episode only added to the burgeoning, Chuck Norris-esque myth-making surrounding Williamson, the inability of the shoe to stand up to the rigors of being used by the 6-7 forward made for a very, very bad look for Nike. Not surprisingly, the Internet was only too happy to make that point right away.

That the shoe blew out on National TV. That the shoe blew out for Duke-UNC. That the shoe blew out on Zion Williamson. Awful look for Nike. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2019

Nike rep is cringing after that hi-top blowout that nearly injured Zion. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 21, 2019

There goes Nike's chances of landing Zion — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) February 21, 2019

Nike head office after Zion ripped through his shoe: pic.twitter.com/Mq1MruBY4R — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 21, 2019

Duke’s Nike contract after Zion blows out his shoe #UNCvsDuke pic.twitter.com/Jre3NKUyPo — Sean Ash (@SeanWTHR) February 21, 2019

Some also had jokes involving Michael Jordan, a noted Nike endorser and former Tar Heel.

Durham police should be looking for someone who could get Nike to make Zion's shoe explode. Suspect is 6-foot-6, 210, answers to GOAT, has rings on six fingers, and has a dossier that shows a former Chapel Hill address. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 21, 2019

The blown out Nikes that Zion Willliamson left under the Duke bench have vanished. I'm assuming back to Michael Jordan's secret lab. https://t.co/WLBsPvZ4uR — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) February 21, 2019

[Zion Williams says he gained 100 pounds in two years, and he’s only slightly exaggerating]

Meanwhile, LiAngelo Ball suggested on behalf of his family’s company, Big Baller Brand, that those lousy Nike products couldn’t hold a candle to BBB shoes. Puma reportedly tried something similar before deleting its tweet.

So we gon act like Zion Nike’s ain’t just rip in half🤦🏽‍♂️. #BBB #GXNG — G3 (@LiAngeloBall) February 21, 2019

LeBron James, though, was more concerned for Williamson’s well-being. Fellow NBA star Donovan Mitchell too the opportunity to remind his followers that top college basketball players receive just a tiny fraction of the income they generate for their schools and the NCAA overall.

Hope young fella is ok! Literally blew thru his 👟. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2019

Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game.... and these players get none of it.... and now Zion gets hurt... something has to change @NCAA — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2019

Later in the first half, it was reported that Williamson had suffered a knee injury and would not return to the game. There wasn’t much to joke about with that news, but it did prompt some more negative views of his shoe manufacturer.

I mean this sincerely: If Nike just destroyed Zion's knee because their shoes are poorly constructed, I will hunt down Phil Knight. — Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) February 21, 2019

Not about that. It’s about NBA Zion saying “Forget Nike. They almost ruined my knee in college. Give me a pen and the under armour contract Rich Paul.” https://t.co/AZ6CBR7Ayg — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) February 21, 2019

Read more from The Post:

A warning to college basketball: Kentucky is starting to look like Kentucky again

This NCAA tournament, getting in with a losing conference record isn’t such a stretch

Nate Oats is bullish on Buffalo building on last year’s NCAA tournament breakthrough

Kentucky rises to No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament bracket, and it could stay there

Traveling with the Terps: Dry-erase markers, no sour cream and a superstition-driven routine