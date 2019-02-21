

Pep Hamilton coached Commissioner Oliver Luck’s son, Andrew, at Stanford. (Nick Ut/AP) (Nick Ut/Associated Press)

Washington, D.C.’s XFL team doesn’t have a name, logo or uniforms but it now has a face of the franchise.

The team introduced Pep Hamilton as its head coach and general manager at a news conference at Audi Field on Thursday.

“We wanted guys that had experience, that were able to do both the college and the pro game,” XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said. “Pep’s got a pretty good background in that space. We wanted guys who were flexible enough to work for a start-up because it’s a little bit different.”

“He was super excited when I mentioned that D.C. could be a possibility,” Luck said. “It all came together really nicely.”

Hamilton has ties to the XFL, having coached Luck’s son, Andrew, at Stanford and Indianapolis along with the league’s director of football operations, Sam Schwartzstein, who played offensive line at Stanford.

“When Oliver was announced as the CEO and commissioner of the XFL, it immediately became intriguing for me and my family,” Hamilton said. “The Luck family has been good to the Hamilton family.”

Hamilton played quarterback at Howard University and got his first coaching start as Howard’s quarterbacks coach in 1997. Hamilton’s other college coaching stops include Stanford (2010-2012) and Michigan (2017-2018). The 44-year-old has NFL coaching stints with the Baltimore Ravens (2002), New York Jets (2003-2005), San Francisco 49ers (2006), Chicago Bears (2007-2009), Indianapolis Colts (2013-2015) and Cleveland Browns (2016).

Hamilton has lived in Washington, D.C., during the NFL and NCAA’s offseasons since attending Howard.

“It’s been our home base,” Hamilton said. “I live over near the Eastern Market, so our fans will see me around quite about. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to come back and have familiar faces, people that I trust, around me to help my family transition back to the DMV full time.”

Hamilton interviewed for the University of Maryland head coaching position in December but the job ultimately went to Michael Locksley, with whom Hamilton still maintains a friendship.

This is Hamilton’s first head coaching position at any level but he says there are no butterflies in his stomach when it comes to getting this new franchise off the ground.

“I’ve always approached the game the same way,” Hamilton said. “I have the utmost respect for preparation. Over the last 20 years I’ve gained a lot of experience from the coaches I’ve been around and that I’ worked for. To have an opportunity to come back to the place that I consider to be my home and be a part of the construction of a professional football franchise is something I’m excited about.”

“I think guys who haven’t been able to be a head coach for whatever reason, they’re gonna work their tail off because they want to prove themselves,” Luck said of Hamilton’s inexperience.

An offensive coach throughout his career, Hamilton describes his system as “an attacking, fast-paced style of play that will feature the playmakers that we have on the team.”

Hamilton says he will have his coaching staff in place by June. The league expects to unveil names, logos and uniforms for all eight franchise in either March or April. The league will begin signing players, primarily quarterbacks, after all eight head coaches are announced.

The league’s Dallas franchise introduced Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops as its head coach and general manager earlier in the month. Sirius XM’s Alex Marvez reported that former Washington Redskins head coach Jim Zorn will join the XFL as a head coach. The likely destination for Zorn is Seattle, where he remains popular because of his nine seasons as the Seahawks quarterback. The Seattle head coach and general manager will be introduced Monday.

The XFL kicks off in Spring 2020 and will be competing for viewers with the Alliance of American Football, which, after good ratings and positive reviews its first weekend, reportedly faced its own issues in its second week.

Luck said he likes some of what the AAF has been doing, including the pace of play and listening in on replay reviews. He says unlike AAF, the XFL will have a kickoff, albeit a refined version to which they’re still working out the specifics.

“We’re trying to keep the ‘foot’ in ‘football,’” Luck said. “And it’s not the kickoff that matters, it’s the return that people like . . . We’ll have a kickoff that people will recognize and say, ‘Oh, that’s a pretty damn good idea’ and it’s safer for the guys that, in the past, were sprinting down because it’s the velocity that causes the danger.”

