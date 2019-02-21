It was a sensational combination last year, and for the first time this preseason, the D.C. United tandem of Luciano Acosta and Wayne Rooney produced an elegant goal Wednesday.

Acosta, the Argentine maestro, and Rooney, the English finisher, worked their magic in the 24th minute of United’s 2-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

Eleven days before the MLS opener against Atlanta, Acosta offered an immaculate pass and Rooney took care of business by chipping the ball past the advancing goalkeeper for his first goal in four preseason matches. United will play its final tuneup Saturday against the Montreal Impact in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Wayne Rooney with a cheeky chip in DC United pre-season.



30+ goals season incoming.



MLS ain't ready. pic.twitter.com/xEfgYdj5SJ — Nostradamus. (@PeakWxzza) February 21, 2019

Rooney logged 73 minutes and Acosta went 64 as United dropped its first test after two victories and a draw.

Mexican attacker Marco Fabian, Philadelphia’s celebrated winter signing, tied the match in the 60th minute, and Cory Burke put the Union ahead in the 74th.

Philadelphia set the pace in the first half, sustaining possession and generating decent opportunities. United, though, countered with a quick strike to go ahead.

Acosta threaded a well-weighted through ball from midfield to Rooney making a timely run behind the defense. The Englishman veered left to keep a defender at distance before coolly beating Andre Blake.

United Coach Ben Olsen started most of his first unit. The exceptions were rookie right back Akeem Ward in place of injured Leonardo Jara, Jalen Robinson for Frederick Brillant at center back and Ulises Segura on the left wing while Zoltan Stieber was rested and Lucas Rodriguez continued to recover from a hip injury.

Jara (quadriceps) and Rodriguez might play Saturday.

Bill Hamid started in goal and made two sensational saves just before intermission. Chris Seitz, in a battle with Earl Edwards Jr. for the backup job, entered at halftime and made one quality stop before conceding the two goals.

In all, Olsen made seven substitutions at the break and four more later in the second half, including three academy players.

Chris McCann, a former Atlanta starter claimed off waivers last week, debuted in the second half at left back. Quincy Amarikwa, whose free agent signing is pending MLS approval, made his first appearance by replacing Acosta in the 64th minute.

Fabian, who joined Philadelphia from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, evened the match by smashing a deflection from the top of the box into the left side of the net.

A rookie’s mistake allowed the Union to take the lead. Donovan Pines’s soft back pass was short of the mark. Fafa Picault beat Seitz to the ball and used a clever back heel to connect with Burke for a 12-yard one-timer into the far corner.

D.C. lineup: Hamid (Seitz 46th); Ward (Saravia** 79th), Robinson (Brillant 46th), Birnbaum (Pines 46th), Mora (McCann 46th); Moreno (Durkin 46th), Canouse (Kayo** 64th); Arriola (Murphy* 46th), Acosta (Amarikwa 64th), Segura (Stieber 46th); Rooney (Yow** 73rd).

*Loudoun United player

**DCU academy player

The digital video of the entire match is available for viewing here.

Read more:

USMNT close to deal to play June friendly at Audi Field

NWSL loses A&E Networks as a major investor

U.S. Soccer tax filings show settlements on Jurgen Klinsmann, Bruce Arena contracts

How 153 American soccer players abroad fared this weekend

10 players abroad to watch ahead of USMNT’s roster announcement in March