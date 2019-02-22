

Anthony Cowan Jr., shown last month against Northwestern. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Last month, Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute of Maryland’s home victory over Wisconsin. After the game, Cowan said he loves shots like those, ones in critical moments with the shot clock running down, and Coach Mark Turgeon compared the junior guard to another shot-maker from the Terrapins’ recent past, Melo Trimble.

The win over the Badgers came during stretch in which Cowan scored at least 20 points in four straight games. But a week later, the Terps’ leading scorer slipped into an offensive slump, averaging single-digit scoring over five games.

Turgeon’s postgame comment that “Anthony Cowan was terrific” in his 20-point showing at Ohio State on Jan. 18 turned into “he’s frustrated” and “he knows he didn’t play well” at Nebraska on Feb. 6. But the same confidence Cowan draws upon in those late-game moments is what he leans on when he’s not making shots.

“I just tell myself I’m me,” Cowan said last week when asked about his recent offensive struggles. “I’ve gotten myself to this point, just got to come out and play basketball like I normally do.”

[Sally Jenkins: Zion Williamson injury makes clear: The NCAA has turned education into a risk]

Cowan reverted to his usual ways in Tuesday’s dramatic road win over Iowa. He had a game-high 17 points with a season-high eight assists and just one turnover. Turgeon never took Cowan out of the game, and the junior hit two three-pointers in the final six minutes.

“I still wasn’t myself,” Cowan said after the win. “I still could play a lot better.”

“He's really hard on himself,” Turgeon said Friday. “I thought he was terrific. His defense was amazing the other night. . . . His assist-turnover was what really stood out to me. He made some shots. We expect Anthony to make shots. He got some good looks, he made them, got confident.”

Prior to the performance against Iowa, Cowan had 10 points with three assists and three turnovers at Michigan and 12 points with six assists and six turnovers in a home win over Purdue before that. After shooting 39.6 percent from the field in January, he’s at 30.6 percent in February. At Maryland’s loss at Wisconsin on Feb. 1, Cowan shot just 4 of 16, and five days later at Nebraska, he finished 2 of 10. Cowan was still just 5 of 15 against Iowa, but all five baskets came from behind the arc, which was a career-high for him.

“He’s a veteran,” sophomore guard Darryl Morsell said Friday. “He’s been through some tough stretches throughout his time here. He always bounces back. I’m confident in him. The team’s confident in him. And he’ll be fine.”

As Cowan struggled offensively, his team has become more complete around him in keeping the No. 24 Terps (20-7, 11-5) in the Big Ten race entering Saturday’s home game against Ohio State (17-9, 7-8). Freshman guards Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins have each had solid nights, and freshman forward Jalen Smith has had a couple of standout performances.

Though Cowan hasn’t scored as much as usual for the Terps, he has played well defensively, most recently containing Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon to 2-for-11 shooting and contesting Bohannon’s attempt to win the game at the buzzer. Against Nebraska, Cowan held Glynn Watson Jr., the Cornhuskers’ second-leading scorer, to 0-for-10 shooting from the field. Despite the loss against Michigan, Turgeon also thought Cowan defended well when he guarded Jordan Poole, who made just two of his seven shots.

“You should never be in a defensive slump,” Cowan said. “There are people that don’t make shots all the time, but it should never affect your defense.”

After the Iowa game, Turgeon said the reason Cowan receives so much scrutiny is because he’s the only upperclassman on the Terps’ roster who plays a considerable amount. Still, while all players wade through periods of ups and downs, the recent offensive funk is the most significant for Cowan since the beginning of last season.

Starting with the opener his sophomore year, Cowan scored in single digits only twice in 51 games. Then, over the course of five games, he did so three times.

But against Iowa, coming out of a timeout with 13 seconds to go, Turgeon put the ball in Cowan’s hands. Cowan drove to the basket and missed his layup, but Bruno Fernando was there for the game-winning tip-in.

Toward the end of the 64-60 victory over Wisconsin in mid-January, Turgeon said he told his team in a timeout, “Hey, late in the clock, if we don’t have anything, just get out of Anthony’s way.”

Earlier in the season, Turgeon said the first time he saw Cowan play as a high schooler, he loved him and wanted to offer him a scholarship.

Cowan’s high school coach at St. John’s in the District, Sean McAloon, remembers how the eighth-grade version of Cowan would make passes that some players he coaches now at IMG Academy don’t even make. Then there was always the confidence factor. McAloon said Cowan thinks he’s 6-foot-10.

So even when Cowan didn’t start in 10th grade, he’d always be on the court at the end of close games. He grew into the player McAloon trusted to have the ball in his hands late because Cowan would make the right decision, whether shooting or passing.

“Everybody was telling me he was an Atlantic 10 player, he was too little,” said Turgeon, a 5-10 point guard at Kansas. “And I disagreed with them. … You look at his high school career, his AAU career and now here at Maryland, his teams usually win, and he has a lot to do with it.”

Read more college basketball coverage:

Zion Williamson reportedly to miss Syracuse game with knee injury as shutdown debate rages on

Jerry Brewer: NCAA needs to rethink amateurism because the next Zion Williamson was watching

ESPN cancels ‘College GameDay’ trip to Syracuse after Jim Boeheim crash

NBA reportedly makes official proposal to lower draft age from 19 to 18

Kentucky rises to No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament bracket, and it could stay there