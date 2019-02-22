

Boston Globe sports columnist Nick Cafardo died Thursday after collapsing at the Boston Red Sox's spring training ballpark. He was 62. (John Ioven/The Boston Globe/Associated Press) (John Ioven/Boston Globe/AP)

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora remembered Friday how Boston Globe baseball columnist Nick Cafardo would needle him when Cora gave players days off.

“Why?” Cafardo would ask when Cora took Mookie Betts out of the lineup after a run of six games in six days. “Why?” when Hanley Ramirez got a day of rest after playing first base instead of returning to his designated hitter spot.

And Thursday, Cora said, it hit him: Cafardo rarely, if ever, took a day off. He had shown up earlier that day to JetBlue Park, the Red Sox’s spring training home, on what was supposed to be a vacation day. Duty called him to do more reporting for his Sunday “Baseball Notes” column, the Globe’s deputy sports editor said.

Cafardo collapsed at the ballpark of an apparent embolism. Medical personnel from the Red Sox and Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla., were unable to revive him. He was 62.

“Nick was the ultimate beat guy, the ultimate baseball guy. Major League Baseball is all about showing up every day for the full 162 games. And that’s what Nick did,” Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy wrote in a remembrance.

“He was a newspaper man to the core,” recalled Globe photojournalist Stan Grossfeld.

“I absolutely loved this man,” tweeted USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale.

“We are a fraternity and we just lost one of our best,” added Ken Rosenthal, one of the deans of national baseball writing and a reporter from Fox Sports and the Athletic.

Alex Cora pays tribute to Nick Cafardo pic.twitter.com/Bx1Wc3Bgbs — NESN (@NESN) February 22, 2019

Cora, Boston’s second-year manager, devoted his pregame news conference to remembering Cafardo, the latest in the Globe’s rich history of Red Sox reporters.

He arrived at the paper in 1989 after covering the ballclub for the Quincy Patriot Ledger and followed the team through the 1990s, when Boston consistently played second fiddle to the New York Yankees, and in the run-up to the team’s 2004 World Series victory, its first in 86 years.

He left the beat to cover the rise of the New England Patriots’ dynasty, eventually writing one of the early definitive works on the emergence of Tom Brady from obscure backup to NFL legend. He returned to baseball in time to cover three more Red Sox World Series wins in 2007, 2013 and 2018.

The career led him to an encyclopedic knowledge of Boston sports, but also baseball more broadly, said those who knew him best. He sometimes ended his Sunday columns wishing current and former Red Sox players a happy birthday.

He befriended groundskeepers and clubhouse attendants, Shaughnessy wrote, far from most reporters’ usual sources, along with scouts, players and team executives. He made colleagues and competitors on the beat feel equally welcome.

“Taking a job where I was competing with Nick felt intimidating,” the Athletic’s Chad Jennings told Steve Buckley, who wrote his own memorial to Cafardo on Friday. “But early in the season we happened to be at some airport together and wound up sitting and talking and, by the end of that conversation, we were friends. And we stayed that way ever since. He went out of his way to be encouraging and supportive. He made me feel like I belonged.”

“When I was new on the beat Nick flagged me down one day in Houston,” tweeted Chris Mason, the Red Sox reporter for the Eagle-Tribune, a newspaper based north of Boston. “He pulled me aside and said: ‘Chris, you’ve been asking great questions. I just wanted to let you know.’ To a young writer that meant the world.”

Roses were placed on Cafardo’s seat in the press box at JetBlue Park on Friday. The Baltimore Orioles sent doughnuts and coffee to the stadium for the media and public relations staff. Condolences continued to pour in from all around Major League Baseball.

“We are crushed,” tweeted ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian. “They don’t get better personally and professionally than Nick Cafardo.”

“His fairness, love for the game and great heart made fans of us all,” Alex Rodriguez posted.

“That’s the way it should be in life,” Cora said. “You make an impact in life, and Nick impacted all of us.”

