

Ottawa dealt Matt Duchene to Columbus on Friday. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

In the month leading up to Monday’s NHL trade deadline, the rumor mill revolved around two teams and four high-profile players. The speculation centered on Columbus Blue Jackets winger Artemi Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, as well as Ottawa Senators sniper Mark Stone and center Matt Duchene. All of them are super-talented players, and all of them lack contracts for next season.

The assumption was that these players could be shipped out, landing a lucrative return for two franchises that seem more likely to rebuild, in some fashion, than spend big in free agency. But Friday, firmly planted in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, the Blue Jackets flipped that thinking on its head, acquiring Duchene for a package that included two prospects, a 2019 first-round draft pick and a 2020 first-rounder if Duchene re-signs with the Blue Jackets. Suddenly Columbus is the epicenter of the hockey world, at least until the trade deadline.

The move is fascinating because it opens up all kinds of options for the Blue Jackets, who have never been among the NHL’s top spenders and have never reached the second round of the playoffs since entering the league in 2000. But two scenarios stand out as particularly intriguing.



The Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky remains one of the NHL's top goaltenders. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press/Associated Press)

Option A: Go for it.

Not only has Columbus never seen the playoffs’ second round, the Blue Jackets are the NHL’s only team with that distinction. At some point, you have to break through and give your fans a reason to dream. And that’s particularly true with the team facing the potential of losing Panarin and Bobrovsky this offseason.

Adding Duchene gives the Blue Jackets a dual-threat center around whom they can build their second line. With 27 goals and 31 assists in 50 games, Duchene marks a significant upgrade from the struggling Alexander Wennberg (two goals in 59 games) and will prevent opponents from stacking their top defensemen and checking line against the trio of Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson.

As constructed post-Duchene trade, Columbus’s roster is one of the strongest in the East and could contend with any team in the Metropolitan Division. The problem is that the team risks losing three top players this offseason, receiving nothing in return. And there’s also the fact that, at the time of the trade, the Blue Jackets were ninth in the East, leaving them, for the moment, outside of the playoff bracket. If they do make the field with this lineup, though, there aren’t many teams that would want to face them.

And who knows? Maybe winning a few rounds in the playoffs will make the pending free agents want to stick around.



Artemi Panarin has 112 goals in his first four NHL seasons. (Jay LaPrete/Associated Press)

Option B: Cash in on Panarin.

Win or lose this postseason, it’s going to be pretty tough to retain everyone Columbus would like to retain. Duchene, Panarin and Bobrovsky will be three of the most coveted unrestricted free agents, and the first two certainly will command huge raises over their current deals, each worth $6 million per year. With a new contract needed for young standout defenseman Zach Werenski (a restricted free agent) and one for Dubois in 2020, the Blue Jackets would need to do some salary cap gymnastics to keep this group together. It’s possible — particularly if Columbus can find a taker for Wennberg and his $4.9 million cap hit over the next four seasons — but unlikely.

There’s also the consideration that those three UFAs have to want to return to a franchise that, again, has never made it out of the first round of the playoffs. There has been long-standing speculation that Panarin and Bobrovsky have already planned their getaway and would like to end up with the Florida Panthers. If so, in the Duchene trade Columbus has added a player it could give the money that those players don’t want.

If Duchene signs for the long term, the Blue Jackets won’t be too much worse in terms of point production and can continue building around their young nucleus. And by seemingly removing Duchene from the trade market, they’ve increased Panarin’s value to teams seeking a top scoring option.

If the Blue Jackets spin off Panarin for a better package than they spent to acquire Duchene and Duchene signs an extension, that’s probably the best-case scenario — and it would be a big win for Columbus.

