

Nick Jensen is heading to Washington. (Mark Humphrey)

The Washington Capitals continued to refine their roster in their push for a second Stanley Cup, trading defenseman Madison Bowey and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft to the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Nick Jensen. The Capitals will also receive a fifth-round pick in 2019 that originally belonged to the Buffalo Sabres.

Jensen, 28, is in his third NHL season and gives the team some depth on the blue line. A right-handed shot, Jensen could slot into the lineup on the Capitals’ third defensive pairing, replacing either Christian Djoos or Brooks Orpik. Both of those players are left-shots, with Djoos playing on his off side.

Jensen has 2 goals and 13 assists this season and carries a $812,500 salary cap hit. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

