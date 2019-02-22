Nick Jensen is heading to Washington. (Mark Humphrey)
By Mike Hume
Mike Hume
Assignment editor for NFL and NHL coverage.

The Washington Capitals continued to refine their roster in their push for a second Stanley Cup, trading defenseman Madison Bowey and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft to the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Nick Jensen. The Capitals will also receive a fifth-round pick in 2019 that originally belonged to the Buffalo Sabres.

Jensen, 28, is in his third NHL season and gives the team some depth on the blue line. A right-handed shot, Jensen could slot into the lineup on the Capitals’ third defensive pairing, replacing either Christian Djoos or Brooks Orpik. Both of those players are left-shots, with Djoos playing on his off side.

Jensen has 2 goals and 13 assists this season and carries a $812,500 salary cap hit. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

This story will be updated.