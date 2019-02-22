The Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2006-07 team during Thursday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, the first No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in a seven-game NBA playoff series. That team was coached by Don Nelson, who looked like this during his years in Oakland:



Don Nelson, back in the day. (Getty Images)

And here is video of Nelson on Thursday night. See if you can spot any changes.

Don Nelson asked what he’s been doing after basketball: “I’ve been smoking some pot.” pic.twitter.com/67cncPYzsh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2019

Nelson, now 78, last was an NBA coach in 2009-10 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. He filled everyone in on what he’s been up to since then on Thursday night.

“Yeah, I’ve been smoking some pot,” he said immediately when asked what he’s been doing in retirement. “But I never smoked when I played or coached. It’s new to me . . . It’s more legal now that it’s ever been, so I’m enjoying that.”

This isn’t exactly breaking news. Nelson revealed his somewhat newfound interest in marijuana during an April 2018 New York Times interview from his home in Hawaii, where he builds houses and rents them out. He was introduced to it by country music legend and neighbor Willie Nelson and now grows his own plants, a strain he’s dubbed Nellie Kush (marijuana is legal for medical purposes in Hawaii, and registered patients can grow up to 10 plants for themselves).

“When any athlete gets old, every injury you have sustained seems to resurrect,” said Nelson, who also played 14 NBA seasons, winning five titles with the Boston Celtics. “It helps me deal with the pain without pain pills, and helps with that stress.”

Stephen Jackson, who appeared with Nelson at the Warriors game on Thursday, played for him on the 2006-07 team. He admitted in 2017 that he occasionally smoked marijuana before games during his career and that Nelson was okay with it.

“We’re in Utah, and the [league’s] drug test people are around, you know, to get our last drug test so we can smoke, right? Don Nelson, we talked about weed all the time. He was cool with talking about weed,” Jackson said at the time. “We got our last test in Utah, right? So me and [teammate] Baron [Davis] are coming out the locker room just screaming, excited with our last pink slip saying we could smoke for the rest of the season, and Don Nelson hauls ass down there giving us high-fives, like, ‘Yeah, we can smoke now!’” Jackson recalled. “It was cool, the fact that he knows what’s going on off the court with his players, which was great, man. We enjoyed it. That’s why we were a great team.”

Current Warriors Coach Steve Kerr saluted Nelson after Thursday’s game with a callback to the time when Nelson started a postgame news conference by taking a few swigs from a can of Bud Light.

Kerr had the media cracking up on his way out of the press conference room. After bringing a Modelo to the podium in honor of Don Nelson being at Oracle, Kerr walks out by saying — “Actually Nellie and I are going to smoke a joint.”



He was joking — still funny. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 22, 2019

