

Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim “did exactly what he was supposed to do” after a car crash that left another man dead, Syracuse’s police chief said Thursday. (Nick Lisi/Associated Press)

ESPN announced Thursday night that it is canceling Saturday’s “College GameDay” broadcast from Syracuse in the wake of Wednesday night’s fatal automobile crash involving Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim.

“Due to the recent tragedy, and after careful consideration due to the celebratory nature of the show, College GameDay will originate from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn. this weekend, instead of at Syracuse,” the network wrote on Twitter. “We spoke with school officials and they understand the decision.”

Boeheim struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez late Wednesday night while driving on a Syracuse interstate, a few hours after the Orange’s win over Louisville. He had just left a nearby restaurant, where he had a postgame dinner with friends and family. As told by Syracuse Police in a Thursday news conference, Jimenez had been involved in a separate crash, the Dodge Charger he was riding in ending up perpendicular to a guardrail. The men in the car were attempting to cross the interstate on foot to safety in the road’s median when Boeheim — who was driving over a hill — approached and swerved to avoid their car, which was stretched across two highway lanes.

After striking Jimenez and one other person who suffered nonfatal injuries, police said Boeheim stopped and called 911 while also using his cellphone flashlight to flag down passing cars. When police arrived, Boeheim submitted to an alcohol test, which found none in his system. He then went to police headquarters for more questioning.

“Mr. Boeheim did exactly what he was supposed to do,” Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said Thursday.

No charges have been filed, though the investigation is ongoing. Onondaga County District Attorney William J. Fitzpatrick told Yahoo’s Pete Thamel on Thursday that he believed Boeheim was driving at “an appropriate speed for the conditions.”

Originally from Las Tunas, Cuba, Jimenez had lived in the United States for 20 years but only recently had moved to Syracuse, according to the Post-Standard.

“My father was a man who was very sociable, very happy. He loved to help everybody without question,” Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre, Jimenez’s daughter, told the Post-Standard’s Patrick Lohmann. “He loved having friends. Everybody loved him because of his way of being: Going to the casino, listening to music, dancing.”

ESPN’s “College GameDay,” which airs from the site of one of the day’s top games every Saturday morning, was scheduled to be in Syracuse ahead of Saturday evening’s game between the Orange and No. 1 Duke, a game in which Syracuse is expected to break its own NCAA on-campus attendance record of 35,446. Boeheim met briefly with his players on Thursday but did not attend or participate in practice, Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a statement.

