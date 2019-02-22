

The Black Hockey History Tour mobile museum (NHL)

In celebration of Black History Month, the Capitals and the Embassy of Canada will host the NHL’s American Legacy Black Hockey History Tour at the Canadian embassy in Northwest Washington from Monday through Wednesday. The 525-square-foot mobile museum, which is housed in a trailer, recognizes the game’s black trailblazers, champions and young stars. It has been traveling to schools, community rinks and NHL arenas in several cities this month.

“They’re going to see 200 years of black achievement in hockey,” American Legacy founder Rodney Reynolds told NHL.com. “Starting from the 1800s with the development of the Coloured Hockey League in Nova Scotia all the way through 2018 and looking at players that are part of the sport today. It’s a fascinating journey that attendees of the mobile truck will have an opportunity to experience.”

The museum features several Capitals-related pieces of memorabilia, including the stick that Reggie Savage used to score his first NHL goal — on a penalty shot — in 1992; skates worn by Mike Marson, who became the league’s second black player when he debuted with the expansion Capitals in 1974; and Stanley Cup champion Devante Smith-Pelly’s gloves from last season.



Mike Marson's skates. (NHL)

Other highlights of the museum include a timeline of black hockey history dating from 1815, a display about black women in hockey and a jersey worn by Willie O’Ree in 1958 when he broke the NHL’s color barrier with the Boston Bruins. O’Ree will participate in a ceremonial puck drop as part of the Capitals’ Black History in Hockey theme night when Washington hosts the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

The mobile museum is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Visitors are also invited to tour the “100 Greatest NHL Players” exhibit in the embassy’s art gallery, a collection of portraits by Canadian artist Tony Harris. The Embassy of Canada is located at 501 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.



A look inside the Black Hockey History Tour (NHL)

