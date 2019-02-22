

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose team won the Super Bowl earlier this month, has been charged with soliciting prostitution. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with solicitation of prostitution Friday in connection with an investigation of a day spa in Florida.

The 77-year-old billionaire and owner of one of the most successful sports franchises in the world was videotaped engaging in a sex act with an employee at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., police there said at a news conference Friday. Kraft had been driven to the spa, police said.

It did not appear Friday that Kraft was in police custody. The two prostitution-related charges he faces are misdemeanors, police said.

Kraft was not immediately available to comment Friday. Neither the Patriots nor Kraft Group, Kraft’s company, immediately replied to requests to comment.

A Boston-area native, Kraft has built his fortune in paper and packaging, real estate development and sports and entertainment. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since he purchased the team in 1994. His wife, Myra, died of cancer in 2011.

