The Washington Redskins have been awarded four compensatory picks for the 2019 NFL Draft.

The team received extra selections in the third (No. 96 overall), fifth (No. 173), sixth (No. 206) and seventh (No. 253) rounds.

Teams are awarded additional draft slots if the organization lost more or better-valued compensatory free agents than it acquired the previous year. The Redskins lost Kirk Cousins, Will Compton, Ryan Grant, Spencer Long, Trent Murphy and Niles Paul. The only signing that qualified was Paul Richardson.

Compensatory free agents are decided by an equation that includes salary, playing time and postseason honors. Of these types of picks in the 2019 draft, the Redskins were given the first one: No. 96, awarded to Washington due to the three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million deal that Cousins signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Washington now has 10 picks during the seven-round draft that begins April 25. Their full haul includes a first-round pick (No. 15), one second (No. 46), two thirds (No. 76 and No. 96), two fifths (No. 153 and No. 173), one sixth (No. 206) and two sevenths (No. 222 and No. 253).

The Redskins, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals tied for the most compensatory picks this draft. Washington does not have a fourth-round pick. That selection was sent to Green Bay for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix during the season.

