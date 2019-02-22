

Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown is the playmaker the Redskins offense needs but does it make sense for Washington to trade for him? (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

The Redskins need a playmaker at the wide receiver position, someone fast who can separate from defenders and come down with tough catches. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of the league’s best playmakers, having caught more than 100 passes for at least 1,284 yards in each of the past six seasons.

Considering that Brown wants out of Pittsburgh and Washington could use a player like Brown, it’s easy to imagine the two would be a perfect fit.

But the Redskins are not likely to make a run at trading for Brown now that he and the Steelers have agreed it is time for him to leave Pittsburgh, if for no other reason than Washington can’t afford him. Brown, who turns 31 in July, has completed the first two seasons of a five-year, $68 million contract that will require a team trading for him in the next few weeks to pay him $15.1 million this season.

The website Over The Cap projects the Redskins to have $17.7 million of available cap space this winter. And while Washington can free up more room by releasing players and restructuring contracts, the Redskins must find a quarterback and fill holes on the offensive line, at linebacker and the defensive secondary while also addressing the need for an offensive playmaker. This, while trying to maneuver around the $20 million of cap space dedicated to injured quarterback Alex Smith, who may never return.

Then there’s the fact that Brown has, in recent weeks, blown up at Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Coach Mike Tomlin and has done everything possible to get himself out of Pittsburgh. Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has said many times that he hates locker room distractions, and given Washington’s uncertainty at quarterback, Brown could quickly become frustrated with the team’s offense.

“I think the question is: Do you want that personality in your locker room with Josh Norman amongst others?” asks former Redskins salary cap analyst J.I. Halsell. “That can be combustible.”

Brown whose current contract will cost $11.3 million and $12.5 million of cap room in 2020 and 2021, also might want the team trading for him to tear up his deal. The Redskins probably won’t have the cap space to do that. Plus, they currently have just five picks in this April’s draft, meaning the assets they could offer Pittsburgh in a trade are limited.

“If you have to give up a first-round pick to get the guy, that’s a lot for a 30-plus-year-old wide receiver who isn’t — from the sound of it — the greatest locker room guy. And we don’t know who’s throwing him the ball. I don’t know [how] that makes sense for the Redskins.”

Kareem Copeland contributed reporting.

