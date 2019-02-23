

Newly acquired veteran winger Carl Hagelin will try and stabilize a constantly moving bottom-six. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

BUFFALO — It’s no secret the Washington Capitals have been searching for continuity among their bottom-six forwards this season, with Capitals Coach Todd Reirden constantly tinkering with his fourth-line in hopes of finding the perfect combination.

It has been a revolving door that has never truly ceased to close, with Reirden describing the process as a “trial and error situation with lots of different looks." However, Washington’s next experiment to create some stability with Monday’s looming trade deadline and the postseason not far off looks to be the insertion of newly acquired veteran winger Carl Hagelin.

With the arrival of Hagelin, who skated on the fourth line alongside center Nic Dowd and winger Chandler Stephenson during Friday’s practice in Buffalo, the Capitals add an asset on the penalty kill, an area that directly impacts Reirden’s decision-making when it comes to creating the fourth line on a nightly basis. The Capitals have struggled with their penalty kill this season; they entered Friday ranked 22nd in the league in that category.

“You know, with how you allocate some of your time, penalty kill and power play is important with your fourth line and whether you are going to use players in that situation or not," Reirden said. "And how you are going to formulate your fourth line, is it a five-on-five based line solely or is it someone that can pick up big PK minutes or big power play minutes?

“We will definitely be using Carl Hagelin on the penalty kill, where everything else surrounds it, we will see [Saturday] against Buffalo.”

Dowd, part of the group in and out of the rotation on the fourth-line, said the addition of Hagelin is a welcome piece as the Capitals look to lock down responsibilities with the regular season nearing the home stretch. Dowd, who has played in 45 games this season, said that as with any role, being in the bottom-six has its challenges, but it is the players’ responsibility to “put pressure” on the coaching staff to keep them in the lineup.

If Hagelin lands on the fourth line Saturday against Buffalo, Dmitrij Jaskin and Travis Boyd would be healthy scratches.

“I think it is important for guys to understand and know their role going into the last 20 games and the playoffs because guys have to get comfortable and get confident," Dowd said. “You really, regardless of the role you play, you want to feel like you have a responsibility and are accountable and that they can depend on you and I think that is the biggest thing.”

Dowd said coaches have stressed their play on special teams has been one of the reasons why there has been some movement. The 28-year-old center went on to say that some guys “maybe haven’t taken advantage of their time on special teams,” including himself.

“I do think that what separates guys and keeps them in the lineup and gets them more playing time is special teams," Dowd said. "If you aren’t going to play on the power play, if you aren’t going to play four-on-four, you are going to play some shifts five-on-five, but you want to guarantee yourself time on the penalty kill and I think the more minutes you play, any player will tell you, it boosts your confidence and gets your legs feeling better and gets you into the game and we all want to play more.”

