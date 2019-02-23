

Bruno Fernando pulls down one of his 10 rebounds. He also had 14 points. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Anthony Cowan Jr. stopped short earlier this week of admitting he felt like himself again, even after he led the Maryland Terrapins to a long-sought road win against Iowa. Coach Mark Turgeon said the junior guard is just hard on himself. But perhaps now Cowan, the Terrapins’ leading scorer, is convinced his offensive slump is part of the past.

Cowan scored a game-high 19 points with four assists Saturday afternoon in a 72-62 win over Ohio State, but yet again, No. 24 Maryland had to hang on to survive after letting a significant second-half lead shrink.

About midway through the second half, Maryland held a 16-point advantage, but the Buckeyes trimmed it to two with just more than five minutes to go, reminiscent of how the Terps allowed Iowa to do the same four days ago. In Iowa City, Maryland had to rely on a late tip-in from Bruno Fernando and two misses from the Hawkeyes near the buzzer to secure the win.

On Saturday, in front of a packed Xfinity Center, Maryland needed timely poise at the free throw line from freshman Serrel Smith Jr. and sophomore Darryl Morsell to spark a 7-0 run just after the Buckeyes had inched within two.

Fernando, the standout sophomore forward, recorded 14 points, all of which came in the second half, and 10 rebounds. The Terps (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) also received an unexpected lift from Smith.

Smith notched a career-high 14 points, playing increased minutes after fellow freshman guard Eric Ayala headed to the locker room late in the first half and never returned. A team spokesperson said Ayala wasn’t feeling well. Before Saturday’s matchup, Smith had averaged just 3.6 points per game.

Morsell, usually known for his defense, also added 11 points for Maryland with a perfect 6-for-6 mark from the foul line.

Coming off his 17-point performance at Iowa, Cowan started the game by scoring five of Maryland’s first 10 points, and assisted on the other two baskets. Smith recorded eight points in the first half, including the Terps’ final six before the break.

After Smith checked into the game with 14 minutes to go, he promptly scored on a jumper that pushed him into double figures for the first time since early January. Then Cowan hit a three-pointer in transition that forced an Ohio State timeout during what became an 13-0 Maryland run.

But after that, the Terps let the Buckeyes go on a 19-5 run before Maryland hung on to stay undefeated in Big Ten play at home. Smith ended that Ohio State run by hitting three free throws just after the Buckeyes cut Maryland’s lead to two.

Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes (17-10, 7-9) with 15 points, including nine during Ohio State’s second-half comeback attempt.

After playing seven out of the previous nine games on the road, Maryland returned to College Park to finish out its season with three of four at Xfinity Center.

When these teams met in January, Maryland earned its seventh straight win over an Ohio State team in the midst of a five-game losing streak. But the Buckeyes have since regained their footing and they came to College Park as a program fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Ohio State’s Justin Ahrens, a freshman forward, made his first career start. Meanwhile, Keyshawn Woods, who had only been in the lineup seven other times this season, started in the place of CJ Jackson, a senior guard sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Up by five points at halftime, Maryland never let Ohio State take its lead after the break, and even though the Buckeyes came close, the Terrapins found their poise when they needed it.

