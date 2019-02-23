

Six Mississippi basketball players take a knee during the national anthem before Saturday's game against Georgia. (Nathanael Gabler/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

Six University of Mississippi men’s basketball players knelt during the national anthem before Saturday’s game. The players actions took place while Confederate groups hosted a march through Oxford that was to finish on the school’s campus.

The players, identified by student news network Newswatch Ole Miss as K.J. Buffen, Terence Davis, Breein Tyree, Bruce Stevens, Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez, knelt as the team lined up shoulder to shoulder along the free throw line for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Several Ole Miss players knelt during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/AU2OiWcC6F — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) February 23, 2019

The two Confederate groups, Confederate 901 and Hiwaymen, announced the “Mississippi Stands Rally” in January calling it “the line in the sand” over the university’s decisions to distance itself from its Confederate past.

In 2003, the university pulled its mascot, Colonel Reb, an older white man dressed as an antebellum-era planter, off the sidelines of athletic events, concerned about his connections to the school’s slaveholding past. In 2009, the pep band stopped playing the popular school anthem “From Dixie with Love,” a Confederate ode set to the tune of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” whose lyrics cry, “The South will rise again.”

In 2014, the university designatedthe “Ole Miss” moniker specifically for athletics and school spirit uses. A year ago, it introduced “contextualization plaques” at sites of Confederate significance or acknowledging the experiences of enslaved people who worked at the institution.

“For over a decade the administration and faculty have completely disregarded and disrespected the traditions of a once great southern university,” the event’s Facebook page states. More than 100 users posted they were going to the rally, while another 400-plus said they were “interested.”

According to the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion Ledger, approximately 100 pro-Confederate protesters gathered at “The Square” in Oxford’s historic downtown waving Confederate flags and singing “Dixie.” Counterprotesters responded with taunts and sang “This Little Light of Mine,” as seen in video captured at the scene.

They're singing Dixie. Counter-protesters responded with "This Little Light of Mine" pic.twitter.com/sgdoHzLZUB — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) February 23, 2019

Mississippi’s first-year coach Kermit Davis insisted during his introductory news conference last March that his team would honor the national anthem, saying the Rebels would be a “respectful team.”

“We’re going to be a respectful team that respects the flag and the national anthem,” he said. “All those things from culture is what we’re about. It’s who we’re going to be.”

