

Nick Jensen was acquired in a trade with the Rangers on Sunday. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

BUFFALO — Newly acquired defenseman Nick Jensen is slated to make his Washington Capitals debut Sunday against the New York Rangers, according to Capitals Coach Todd Reirden. The Capitals on Friday received Jensen, 28, and a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Madison Bowey and a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Jensen joined the Capitals at the team hotel in Buffalo late Friday night. Reirden decided Jensen would not be in the Capitals’ lineup against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, choosing instead to “set him up for success” by easing him into the group. Jensen will warm-up with the team, be in meetings and watch the game from the side Saturday.

“This is all new to me so obviously when I first got that call my head was spinning a little bit,” Jensen said. “Never experienced anything like this so it is tough to leave an organization that you have been with since you have been drafted, but at the same time I am excited going from one great organization to the next and happy to be here and looking to help out any way I can.”

Jensen is in his third NHL season and was widely considered the best rental defenseman available. He was drafted by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2009 draft and worked his way up through the American Hockey League.

“It for sure was a process,” Jensen said. “Definitely a longer process than some players take, but it was definitely a necessary one. The things that I went through with Detroit, every piece of it was necessary for me to get where I am today.”

He has two goals and 13 assists this season and is skating a career high of nearly 21 minutes per game this season. Jensen also led Red Wings skaters in penalty-killing ice time per game (2:46). A right-handed shot, he could slot into the lineup on the third defensive pairing, replacing Christian Djoos or Brooks Orpik. Both of those players are left-handed; Djoos has been playing on his off side.

“Right now [we are] thinking of a number of different options with him fitting into our lineup and we will reevaluate that later tonight,” Reirden said. “He will definitely be playing against the Rangers tomorrow.”

Jensen had been set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, but the Capitals quickly signed him to a four-year, $10 million extension after consummating the trade. The team will take a $812,500 salary cap hit on his new contract and that figure will increase to $2.5 million next season.

“That’s huge that they put that kind of confidence in me,” Jensen said of the extension. “I never played for them, obviously they have watched me play. Them seeking after me like that and then being willing to sign me like that shows a lot of confidence they have in me and it’s a good feeling to be wanted like that.

“I’m hoping I can be a piece to what they want to do.”

