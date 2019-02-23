

Coach Tony Bennett's Cavaliers head into Saturday's game against Louisville at 23-2 and tied for the lead in the ACC. (Michael Thomas Shroyer/Usa Today Sports)

The instant its season ended last March — especially the way it ended — Virginia’s basketball program was locked into being the subject of two narratives.

One was the never-ending offseason questioning of how the Cavaliers could recover from the ignominy of becoming the first No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history to lose in the first round.

The other was a more aggressive questioning of whether Virginia could one day thrive in March and reach the Final Four for the first time since 1984. Or for that matter, whether it could win a national title for the first time.

Fair or not, these were easy sentiments to generate for a casual fan (or talk radio host) who cares little for college basketball when there isn’t a bracket to fill out. Sure enough, any conversation about the Cavaliers throughout the summer and the fall centered around their 74-54 loss to 16th-seeded Maryland Baltimore County last March.

And with just as much certainty, Virginia proceeded … to be Virginia. If it wasn’t for Villanova, and perhaps Kansas, the Cavaliers might be viewed as the most reliable program in the country over the last half-dozen years. That hasn’t changed this season.

Tony Bennett’s team rolls into its Saturday visit to Louisville at 23-2 and tied for the lead in the ACC at 11-2. It is undefeated against everyone not named Duke. It opened the season 16-0. It’s playing the same sort of elite defense it usually does. It’s playing offense about as efficiently as it did in 2016, when it reached a regional final.

It might not have a transcendent star, but its pieces are plenty good. De’Andre Hunter made exactly the sort of progress anyone who paid attention to the final month or so of his redshirt freshman season anticipated. Kyle Guy is still one of the more dangerous perimeter shooters in the ACC. Ty Jerome is an ideal distributor capable of getting his own shots.

Meanwhile, Alabama transfer Braxton Key was a vital addition. (His immediate eligibility was critical for the Cavaliers, too.) Mamadi Diakite and Jack Salt do precisely what is asked of them in the post. And freshman Kihei Clark appears well on his way to becoming the sort of steady, reliable four-year player Bennett so often attracts.

Long story short, Virginia’s recovered just fine, thank you. It is 54-5 over the last two seasons. The constant reminders of UMBC get shrugged off. The Cavaliers will head back to the site of that loss next month for the ACC tournament, and will be among the favorites to win it. A fourth 30-win season in six years is doable, particularly with a deep postseason run.

Which brings up a criticism a bit more challenging to counter.

Virginia is headed for its sixth consecutive NCAA bid and its seventh in eight years. Its stability is impressive, and it already clinched its eighth consecutive season with a winning record in ACC play.

Virginia has landed a No. 1 or No. 2 seed four times under Bennett, delivering a smattering of outcomes. A wrenching Sweet 16 loss to Michigan State in 2014. A six-point setback in a second-round rematch with the Spartans the following year. A miserable Elite Eight collapse against Syracuse in 2016. And then last year’s one-and-done against UMBC.

The entire conversation would be moot if Virginia had protected a 15-point lead in the final 9:32 against Syracuse in 2016.

(The UMBC loss has its place in history, but on that night, the Retrievers were simply superior. Virginia was offensively addled without an injured Hunter, and they ran into a team that shot well, passed better and — this is an important part — was poised and completely unwilling to rush anything. A key ingredient in Virginia’s secret sauce is foes settling for so-so looks out of fear that nothing better will develop.)

Still, it’s Bennett’s 10th season in charge in Charlottesville, and more often than not, a Final Four payoff comes relatively early in a coach’s tenure. But since 1989, there are eight men who have made their first Final Four trip at least a decade into their tenure.

Coach School First Final Four at school Years before first Final Four trip at school Mark Few Gonzaga 2017 18 Lou Henson Illinois 1989 14 Jim Calhoun Connecticut 1999 13 Bo Ryan Wisconsin 2014 13 Mike Montgomery Stanford 1998 12 Gary Williams Maryland 2001 12 Clem Haskins Minnesota 1997 11 Richard Williams Mississippi State 1996 10

Lou Henson had a Final Four trip at a previous stop at New Mexico State. Stanford basketball was largely irrelevant prior to Mike Montgomery’s arrival. Clem Haskins’s trip has since been vacated. Jim Calhoun and Gary Williams took over challenging situations. So did Bennett, who inherited a program that had won one NCAA tournament game in the previous 14 seasons.

The difference between Virginia and many of the programs listed above is pace. ( Ryan’s Wisconsin teams are an exception.) The Cavaliers played at the slowest tempo in the country in each of the last two seasons, and are on track to do so again this year. Since it’s a defining trait of the program, it attracts notice.

Over the next month, we will probably hear plenty of theories about why Virginia won’t snip the nets at the end of March Madness. Some will assert that Virginia’s methodical tempo is a hindrance in the tournament (an odd argument, considering how well the Cavaliers normally fare). Some will note that the pace makes it challenging to build a huge lead on a good opponent. There will be other suggestions, too.

It feels like a lot of things are never going to happen, at least until they do. The best way to eventually make a Final Four or win a national championship is to field talented, experienced rosters capable of piling up a bunch of victories year after year. Knock on a door enough, and eventually it will open.

March can be a dart throw, and the best team doesn’t always win the national title. And maybe Virginia won’t this year, either. But the Cavaliers deftly put to rest one of the silly subplots that followed them into this season. It’s certainly possible they do the same to the other one in the coming weeks.

Read More from The Post:

ESPN cancels ‘College GameDay’ trip to Syracuse after Jim Boeheim crash

NBA reportedly makes official proposal to lower draft age from 19 to 18

Zion Williamson reportedly to miss Syracuse game with knee injury as shutdown debate rages on

Georgia loses after fan throws a stuffed Uga on the court, triggering late technical