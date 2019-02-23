

Virginia's De'Andre Hunter finished with a career-high 26 points, including 19 in the second half. (Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press)

LOUISVILLE — This time, there was no last-second drama required for the No. 3 Virginia men’s basketball team to defeat No. 18 Louisville at KFC Yum! Center.

In their first visit back to the site of their most improbable comeback last season, the Cavaliers instead coasted late in the second half, erasing a 12-point deficit on the way to a 64-52 triumph behind a career-high 26 points from sophomore De’Andre Hunter.

“It was a gritty second half for us,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said.

Hunter, a projected NBA draft lottery pick by many analysts, had 19 in the second half, repeatedly finishing at the rim to provide Virginia (24-2, 12-2) a 38-4 advantage in points in the paint and ensuring the Cavaliers remained tied for first in the ACC standings coming out of this weekend.

The inside supremacy, which included 12 points from reserve center Jay Huff and 14 from backup forward Mamadi Diakite, sprouted in part from necessity given the Cavaliers’ abnormally inefficient three-point shooting (2 for 17).

[Virginia erased one big question already. Will it answer another this March?]

Virginia entered first in the conference in three-point percentage (40.9), but Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, two of the top long-range shooters on the team, combined to go 0 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Guy (eight points, a team-high eight rebounds) went without a three-pointer for the first game this season but put the Cavaliers ahead to stay 49-47 on a layup with 8:43 left, delivering Virginia its eighth straight victory over Louisville (18-10, 9-6), which has dropped four of five.

Virginia also collected back-to-back road wins against top 25 opponents — it beat No. 20 Virginia Tech, 64-58, on Monday night — for the first time since 1982 thanks in part to limiting Louisville to 2-for-17 shooting on three-pointers in the second half. The Cardinals shot 10 for 16 before halftime.

“We knew we were fine,” said Hunter, who spent the final 9:21 of the first half on the bench with two fouls. “They hit 10 threes in the first half, and most teams can’t shoot like that for an entire game, so we knew that if we just kept playing the way we do, then we’re going to come back and win.”

The victory in front of an announced crowd of 17,529 sets up an intriguing stretch run for the Cavaliers, who not long ago seemed unlikely to be able to secure the top seed in the ACC tournament.

Following an 81-71 loss at home to top-ranked Duke on Feb. 9, the Cavaliers had fallen into second place and on the wrong side of the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Blue Devils, who swept the regular season series.

But Virginia’s prospects might have shifted in light of an injury to Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson, who is listed as day-to-day with a sprained knee suffered in the early stages of Wednesday’s 88-72 loss to No. 8 North Carolina. The Blue Devils’ final five games include Saturday evening’s trip to Syracuse, which previously beat Duke this season in overtime, 95-91, as well as to Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

Virginia, meantime, owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Tar Heels and next draws consecutive opponents at John Paul Jones Arena — Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh — with a combined 22 losses in the ACC.

“It’s an exciting time of the year,” said Jerome, who shot 2 for 12 but contributed five assists and four rebounds while committing one turnover.

The junior point guard’s ball security was indicative of a renewed focus by the Cavaliers, who commit the fewest turnovers per game in the nation but had been on an undisciplined run. Virginia committed only five against the Cardinals, its second fewest in an ACC game this season. In five of their previous six games, the Cavaliers had committed double-digit turnovers.

“We took care of the ball,” Bennett said, “and finished it in the right way.”

No Virginia player had multiple turnovers in the Cavaliers’ first trip to KFC Yum! Center since they scored five points in nine-tenths of a second for a 67-66 victory on March 1, 2018.

Hunter’s banked-in three-pointer at the buzzer capped the stunning result moments after Jerome made two of three foul shots, with the third negated because Diakite was called for a lane violation.

The Cardinals’ Deng Adel then illegally moved along the baseline on the inbounds play, giving the ball back to Virginia and yielding Hunter’s shot off Jerome’s inbounds pass.

“Of course I thought about it as soon as I walked in,” Hunter said. “I thought about how we celebrated in the locker room, but this is a different year, different game.”

