NFL owners are keeping Dutch yacht builders very, very busy these days.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has joined the Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones and the Washington Redskins’ Daniel Snyder among the seafarers with a 240-foot yacht that set him back $180 million, according to TMZ Sports. Blank, it reports, has been hands-on during the design and building of the vessel, named the DreAMBoat (AMB are Blank’s initials) in the Netherlands. The yacht, which has 11 cabins and a swimming pool and can accommodate 11 guests and 33 crew members, will soon complete final sea trials.

Earlier this year, Jones plunked down $250 million for a 357-footer, named the “Bravo Eugenia” in honor of his wife. It has two helipads, spa, gym and beach club. It can accommodate 14 passengers and 20 crew members.

Snyder dropped $100 million for a 305-footer, named the Lady S, that has an Imax theater inside. According to the Guardian, Snyder will take delivery this spring. The vessel has a helipad, four VIP suites and athletic facilities “to cater to a huge variety of sports including golf, basketball, volleyball and soccer,” according to manufacturer Feadship. It is believed that the Imax is the first on a superyacht.

Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Buys $180 MILLION Superyacht https://t.co/XuGjkWz0bM — TMZ (@TMZ) February 24, 2019

“He [Snyder] wanted an Imax, that was his main request,” Jan-Bart Verkuyl, chief executive of Feadship’s Royal Van Lent shipyard, told the Guardian.

The consumption has been conspicuous enough to have drawn the attention of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as she campaigns for president. “This billionaire NFL owner just paid $100M for a ‘superyacht’ with its own Imax theater,” she tweeted last month. “I’m pretty sure he can pay my new #UltraMillionaireTax to help the millions of yacht-less Americans struggling with student loan debt.”

