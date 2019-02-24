

Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim offers a slight wave to the crowd before the Orange took on Duke Saturday. (Nick Lisi/AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As Jim Boeheim emerged from the tunnel, his wife, Juli, couldn’t hold back. Her eyes welled up. Standing next to their daughter, Jamie, Juli wiped away the tears. Jamie draped her arms around her mother.

The game against No. 1 Duke marked Boeheim’s first public appearance since he was involved in a fatal automobile accident Wednesday night. After Syracuse’s win that evening against Louisville, Boeheim ate at a nearby restaurant before driving home to his home in nearby Fayetteville, N.Y. According to Syracuse police, Boeheim struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, who was walking along Interstate 690 after he had been involved in a separate crash.

On the court in front of his wife and daughter, Boeheim, Syracuse’s Hall of Fame coach, deferred from his normal routine: He didn’t acknowledge the crowd with an initial wave in the tunnel near the Orange bench. He walked toward center court, head down. He hugged his close friend, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski. Then, Boeheim offered a subtle wave to the crowd, which had greeted him with a standing ovation. Before the game tipped off, the record crowd of 35,466 went quiet, and Jimenez was remembered with a moment of silence.

The Dodge Charger that Jimenez was in ended up perpendicular to a guardrail, and the men in the car attempted to cross the interstate to the road’s median. Boeheim, coming over a hill, swerved to avoid the Charger, which was stretched across two highway lanes. After striking Jimenez, Boeheim stopped and called 911, police said. Neither driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol, police said.

“It’s the toughest thing I’ve had to go through,” Boeheim, 74, said before the game. “It’s not about me. It’s about the family.”

“This is an awful thing and we just have to do the best we can to move forward in the most positive way we can,” Boeheim added.

Boeheim, 74, has coached Syracuse for 43 seasons, winning the 2003 national championship and making five Final Fours. He’s been involved in the program nearly every year since he walked on to the men’s basketball team in 1962.

He met with his team Thursday but did not lead practice. Thursday evening, ESPN canceled its scheduled “College GameDay” broadcast from the Carrier Dome, where Syracuse broke its own NCAA on-campus attendance record with Saturday’s crowd. The game sold out weeks ago, and courtside seats on the secondary market were selling for more than $7,000.

When asked about his decision to coach, Boeheim said it was the university’s decision, adding, “Nothing I can do can change what happened, so we need to try to move on.”

Brian Hernandez, one of Jimenez’s four children, told ESPN his father worked multiple jobs, loved the New York Yankees, and enjoyed fishing.

“Him coaching, it will be a happy environment,” Hernandez told ESPN. “At first, I was like, ‘How can you be in that kind of environment, knowing we’re hurt?’ But if he’s doing it for a good cause, toward helping us, we’ll be okay with it.”