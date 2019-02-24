

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dave Martinez’s spring training office is not cluttered, just busy enough to show he’s important and pressed for time.

Across from him is a digital clock set a few minutes fast. The Washington Nationals manager follows it so he’s not late for the meetings and interviews that pack his daily schedule. His desk is covered in fan mail, one letter all the way from Japan, forms to sign and a Valentine’s Day card from an 8-year-old who loves the team. A big whiteboard has each player’s name on a magnet — 40-man roster guys in light blue, nonroster invitees in white — and he will be tinkering with those in the coming weeks.

Yet the most important message may be on the floor, stripped along the bottom of a fuzzy red rug, three words at the root of what Martinez is pushing in his second spring training with the Nationals: “Just One More.”

It was at the winter meetings in December that Martinez first introduced this concept for 2019. One more walk. One more stolen base. One more, as Martinez put it, of everything. He stewed over last season for weeks after it ended, but didn’t need a microscope to find what led the Nationals to an 82-80 finish. There were all the injuries, sure, but they were also subpar situational hitters. They gave away too many outs with errors and defensive miscues. They didn’t do the “little things,” and those little things eventually piled up.

Martinez considered all of this when mapping out his spring training plan. These Nationals would focus harder on fundamentals from Day 1. These Nationals would take more pride in that. These Nationals, his, would mirror what he wants in a baseball team — not because he feels more empowered in Year 2, but because he lived the problems and now knows what to fix.

Coaches, veterans and those in the organization think this is not just coach speak, spring optimism, cliches Martinez will lean on because something had to change. They see growth in the 54-year-old manager, who inherited a division winner and now has to build back to that. They see buy in from his team. And next they hope to see it work.

“We’re going to stick to this,” Martinez said ahead of the Nationals’ spring training opener on Saturday. “I told the guys, ‘We’re not just going to do this for the first few days of camp. We’re going to do this every day.’”

Do it again.

This is common around the Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, another three-word phrase Martinez has penned into the everyday dialogue. Washington did many of the same defensive drills in the lead-up to last season, but the overall messaging has changed. Last spring, the Nationals had a golf-chipping practice before a practice. Martinez also hosted camels one day to joke about how the Nationals hadn’t gotten “over the hump” and past the divisional round of the playoffs. This spring, there have been fewer gimmicks and Martinez is willing to let days run long if drills are sloppy.

That’s not to say the Nationals are uptight. The daily Circle of Trust meeting has included skits and impassioned, comedic speeches from third base coach Bob Henley. Martinez seems light as ever, his strong connection with his players unchanged. But the team can feel subtle differences in how workouts are run and mistakes are policed. Washington had the second-fewest errors in baseball last season, yet felt its defense was inconsistent at best. The Nats turned just one double play in the 38 games Daniel Murphy started at second base. They didn’t hit the cutoff man often enough, and their alignment was off at times. They ranked 25th in the league in defensive runs saved, an all-encompassing metric from FanGraphs, and felt that in their results.

“Just not let anything slide,” Turner said of how that has translated into this spring training. “Try to be perfect, and I think you end up in a better position as players and as a team. In spring training, it’s easy to go, ‘Oh, I made a bad throw, it’s not a big deal.’ But when we’re on each other constantly about trying to get better, then you actually improve, and you improve quicker.”

Their fielding should improve naturally, with Brian Dozier added at second and a mix of Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor expected to man center field. Martinez has stressed the importance of up-the-middle defense, but had Murphy at second and Bryce Harper in center for a lot of last year. Dozier, a former Gold Glove winner, is a major upgrade and a sound double play partner for Trea Turner. Harper shouldn’t play center and it showed throughout the season, whereas both Robles and Taylor have plus arms and great speed to ease the burdens on left fielder Juan Soto and right fielder Adam Eaton. They should also get a lift from Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki behind the plate. A Nationals team without Harper will have less offensive firepower, and an identity tethered to pitching and small-ball offense, each fragile strategies, needs to be backed by defense and detail.

A few people with knowledge of the Nationals’ past clubhouse dynamic also feel that Harper’s outsized presence did not always allow for the necessary accountability. It’s not that Harper encouraged a lax attitude, they said, but that a team without him may be more willing to come down on each other for not running out a groundball, failing to get down a bunt or botching an easy play in the field. That will be integral to carrying out Martinez’s vision.

“We’re obviously not going to do it in front of you guys, or blatantly do it, like [former closer Jonathan] Papelbon and Bryce.” said Rendon of how they’ll hold each other accountable, referring to when Papelbon choked Harper in the dugout during a disagreement at the end of a lost 2015. “We’re not going to have one of those episodes. But we’re going to address it.”

On Thursday, the Nationals worked through a drill Martinez introduced this spring. Everyone, from Rendon and Max Scherzer to 18-year-old Luis Garcia, gathered on the same back field. The Nationals had to cleanly complete 15 different situations — runner on third with two outs, bases loaded no outs, and so on — and back-to-back mistakes would lead to five more plays being added to the total. Soto overthrew Rendon, serving as a cutoff man to home plate, and Martinez yelled “Do it again!” before everyone shuffled back into position. The play was crisper the second time.

Then Austen Williams, a minor league pitcher who debuted last September, threw wide of third base after fielding a bunt. This time Martinez, leaning on a bat by home plate, didn’t have to yell. Do it again came from Henley and first base coach Tim Bogar and reliever Trevor Rosenthal and even a few members of the front office looking on in foul territory. This time the ball got to third base without a hitch and there were claps and Atta boys for an otherwise routine play.

One more try made a noticeable difference. These Nationals are banking on that.

