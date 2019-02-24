

After a month of workouts and friendlies, Ben Olsen and D.C. United will open the season this coming Sunday against reigning champion Atlanta. (Douglas DeFelice/USA Today)

D.C. United’s four weeks of training camp in Clearwater, Fla., began with high drama off the field and ended with a sobering setback in the preseason finale.

In between, United kept quiet. Perhaps too quiet?

With a small delegation in camp, there were no feverish battles for roster spots. With most starters returning, there wasn’t much intrigue about Ben Olsen’s first-choice lineup either.

The golden signing was a starting right back through United’s Argentine pipeline (Leonardo Jara). In need of a forward to back up Wayne Rooney, United opted for a blue-collar figure who has made his rounds in MLS (Quincy Amarikwa) rather than sign a proven scorer from abroad or execute a trade.

It did not address depth issues at central back, instead adding cover at left back and midfield (Chris McCann).

So when United arrives at Audi Field this coming Sunday for the season opener against reigning champion Atlanta, it will put its faith in a core group that turned the organization’s fortunes late last season.

It’s not too late to make changes: Teams have until early May to add players, then will be able to revisit their needs during the bountiful summer transfer and trade window.

Barring an 11th-hour opportunity this week, United seems set to begin the long campaign with five of 28 roster slots unfilled.

Of the 23 players under contract, right backs Chris Odoi-Atsem and Oniel Fisher are sidelined indefinitely; homegrown midfielder Antonio Bustamante is slated to begin his career at Loudoun United, D.C.'s new second-division team; and homegrown defender Donovan Pines will need time to develop before playing regularly in MLS.

United invited some non-contract players to the Florida camp but those who stuck around ended up signing United Soccer League contracts with Loudoun United.

As a team official said, United wants to “keep some powder dry” for possible acquisitions over the course of the season.

The other unresolved issue is Luciano Acosta’s contract, which will expire at the end of the season. Without a new deal, United could lose its Argentine playmaker without compensation. (In soccer parlance, that’s called a free transfer.) As early as this summer, he could agree to a precontract with another club.

United was prepared to sell Acosta to French giant Paris Saint-Germain in late January for around $10 million — Acosta even left training camp to fly to Paris for an expected physical — but the sides were unable to strike a deal before France’s transfer deadline.

Ideally, United would have liked to have put the matter to rest before the season started. However, talks with Acosta’s agent probably will not resume until late March, one person close to the delicate situation said.

Acosta has not pouted about the failed PSG move — not publicly and, according to Olsen and his teammates, not behind the scenes either. He rejoined United right away and played in the last four preseason matches, scoring once and assisting on a Rooney goal. Acosta’s happiness, everyone at the club seems to agree, could go a long way toward determining United’s success this year.

The immediate task for Olsen is preparing his group for the opener — eight days after a 3-0 defeat to the Montreal Impact in St. Petersburg, Fla.

United finished preseason with a 2-2-1 record, both victories coming against second-division teams and both defeats coming over a four-day stretch against MLS competition. It did not score more than one goal in any match.

“You never want to be too dramatic about preseason games . . . but it’s a good little wake-up call for us,” Olsen said after Saturday’s outing, in which he started his first-choice lineup and, unlike the previous matches, did not make mass substitutions. “We might not be as good as we think, and if we show up in that way next weekend, we probably won’t get a [good] result."

Olsen has expressed enormous faith in his squad, which went unbeaten in 10 straight to end the regular season last fall before losing to the Columbus Crew in a penalty-kick tiebreaker in the first round of the playoffs.

“I think they will respond,” Olsen said of the glum finish to preseason. “Everyone is looking forward to getting home and getting geared up for the opener.

"From a fitness standpoint, we are prepared. Defensively we are pretty sharp and pretty clear on who we are. The offense is going to take a little time. Overall, the attitude of the players, the willingness to learn and work has been fantastic. All focus now is on Atlanta.”

United notes: The team is tentatively scheduled to play a friendly against Spanish club Real Betis on May 22 at Audi Field. An official announcement is expected soon. United is also lining up an international match in July.