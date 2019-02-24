Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured)
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at West Ham
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s, no match scheduled
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s, no match scheduled (has been in talks with Sporting Kansas City)
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Women’s Super League
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled
West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Rotherham
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: at Nottingham Forest on Monday
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: in the 18 but did not play in 5-1 defeat at Brentford
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory at Bristol Rovers
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Motherwell
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 90 (scored in 51st)
Celtic defender Andrew Gutman: going on loan to USL’s Charlotte Independence
Celtic defender Manny Perez: going on loan to USL’s North Carolina FC
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory at Hamilton Academical
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Falkirk
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen (transferring to Chelsea this summer)
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): vs. Hoffenheim on Monday
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Mainz
Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): entered in the 69th
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Moenchengladbach
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 90
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 61 in 1-1 draw with Stuttgart (first league start)
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 65th in 3-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Nurnberg
Cologne goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Cologne II’s 3-2 victory over Verl
Cologne forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): did not play for Cologne II
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: did not play in Hertha II’s 1-0 defeat at Viktoria Berlin
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 1-0 victory over Jeddeloh
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: Nurnberg II
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): entered in the 53rd in Bremen II’s 1-1 draw with Drochtersen
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18): did not play in Bayern II’s 2-0 victory at Illertsen
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): did not play in Freiburg II’s 2-1 victory at Steinbach
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 17): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: in the 18 but did not play in 6-0 victory over Werder Bremen
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Sand
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Heidenheim
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 3-1 victory at Bochum
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Erzgebirge Aue
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 (scored in 4th) in 3-1 defeat at Cologne (eighth goal in 20 matches)
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in the 65th in 2-1 victory over Hamburg
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Ingolstadt
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Magdeburg
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 (scored in 17th) in 2-0 victory over Hallescher
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 (scored in 33rd) in 1-1 draw with Sonnenhof
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Kaiserslautern
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt (age 20 3/2): entered in the 63rd
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Olympique Marseille
Feminine Division 1
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled
Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: no match scheduled
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)
Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20s
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 80 (scored in 37th) in 2-1 victory at Logroño (fifth league goal)
Logroño defender Claire Falknor: played 90
Logroño defender Cami Privett: played 90
Segunda Division
Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 in 4-2 defeat to Heerenveen
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Groningen
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Utrecht
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 90 in 2-0 victory at Telstar
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-2 draw with Roda
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Anderlecht
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: entered in the 81st in 6-2 victory at Waasland-Beveren
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Boavista
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: did not play
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18, data unavailable, for 0-0 draw at Vitoria Guimaraes
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory at Vejle
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: entered in the 40th in 2-0 victory over Esbjerg
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Sonderjyske
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at AGF
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: at Oester on Monday in cup match
Damallsvenskan
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: no match scheduled
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Wolfsberger
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 0-0 with Nitra
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Hapoel Tel Aviv
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Maccabi Petah Tikva
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: winter break
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Sydney defender Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 4 goals, champions)
Sydney forward Savannah McCaskill, on loan from Sky Blue FC: season complete (14 matches, 13 starts, 5 goals, champions)
Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, champions)
Sydney midfielder Danielle Colaprico, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (11 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal, champions)
Perth midfielder Alyssa Mautz, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 5 goals, runner-up)
Perth midfielder Nikki Stanton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts, runner-up)
Perth forward Rachel Hill, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 6 goals, runner-up)
Perth defender Kathleen Naughton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 1 goal, runner-up)
Melbourne Victory midfielder Christine Nairn, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (13 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)
Melbourne Victory defender Samantha Johnson, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Melbourne Victory midfielder Dani Weatherholt, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)
Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 2 goals)
Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Melbourne City forward Jasmyne Spencer, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)
Adelaide midfielder Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts, 9 goals)
Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Newcastle goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Newcastle defender Arin Gilliland, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (8 matches, 8 starts, 2 goals)
Newcastle forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (6 matches, 6 starts, 3 goals)
Newcastle defender Taylor Smith, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (ACL injury, 6 matches, 6 starts)
Western Sydney midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (9 matches, 9 starts)
Western Sydney defender Sydney Miramontez, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts)
Canberra midfielder Paige Nielsen: season complete (5 matches, 5 starts)
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: at Estudiantes late Sunday
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Tigres
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play
Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Necaxa
Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: not in the 18
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Club America
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory at Pumas
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat at Pachuca
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw at Monterrey