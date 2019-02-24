

Two U.S. World Cup veterans — Moenchengladbach's Fabian Johnson, left, and Wolfsburg’s John Brooks — challenge for the ball in Bundesliga match. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured)

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at West Ham

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s, no match scheduled

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s, no match scheduled (has been in talks with Sporting Kansas City)

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Rotherham

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: at Nottingham Forest on Monday

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: in the 18 but did not play in 5-1 defeat at Brentford

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory at Bristol Rovers

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Motherwell

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 90 (scored in 51st)

Celtic defender Andrew Gutman: going on loan to USL’s Charlotte Independence

Celtic defender Manny Perez: going on loan to USL’s North Carolina FC

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory at Hamilton Academical

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Falkirk

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen (transferring to Chelsea this summer)

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): vs. Hoffenheim on Monday

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Mainz

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): entered in the 69th

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Moenchengladbach

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 90

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 61 in 1-1 draw with Stuttgart (first league start)

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 65th in 3-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Nurnberg

Cologne goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Cologne II’s 3-2 victory over Verl

Cologne forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): did not play for Cologne II

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: did not play in Hertha II’s 1-0 defeat at Viktoria Berlin

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 1-0 victory over Jeddeloh

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: Nurnberg II

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): entered in the 53rd in Bremen II’s 1-1 draw with Drochtersen

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18): did not play in Bayern II’s 2-0 victory at Illertsen

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): did not play in Freiburg II’s 2-1 victory at Steinbach

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 17): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: in the 18 but did not play in 6-0 victory over Werder Bremen

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Sand

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Heidenheim

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 3-1 victory at Bochum

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Erzgebirge Aue

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 (scored in 4th) in 3-1 defeat at Cologne (eighth goal in 20 matches)

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in the 65th in 2-1 victory over Hamburg

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Ingolstadt

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Magdeburg

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 (scored in 17th) in 2-0 victory over Hallescher

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 (scored in 33rd) in 1-1 draw with Sonnenhof

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Kaiserslautern

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt (age 20 3/2): entered in the 63rd

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Olympique Marseille

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: no match scheduled

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20s

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 80 (scored in 37th) in 2-1 victory at Logroño (fifth league goal)

Logroño defender Claire Falknor: played 90

Logroño defender Cami Privett: played 90

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 in 4-2 defeat to Heerenveen

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Groningen

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Utrecht

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 90 in 2-0 victory at Telstar

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-2 draw with Roda

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Anderlecht

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: entered in the 81st in 6-2 victory at Waasland-Beveren

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Boavista

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: did not play

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18, data unavailable, for 0-0 draw at Vitoria Guimaraes

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory at Vejle

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: entered in the 40th in 2-0 victory over Esbjerg

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Sonderjyske

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at AGF

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: at Oester on Monday in cup match

Damallsvenskan

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: no match scheduled

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Wolfsberger

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 0-0 with Nitra

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Hapoel Tel Aviv

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Maccabi Petah Tikva

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: winter break

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Sydney defender Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 4 goals, champions)

Sydney forward Savannah McCaskill, on loan from Sky Blue FC: season complete (14 matches, 13 starts, 5 goals, champions)

Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, champions)

Sydney midfielder Danielle Colaprico, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (11 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal, champions)

Perth midfielder Alyssa Mautz, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 5 goals, runner-up)

Perth midfielder Nikki Stanton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts, runner-up)

Perth forward Rachel Hill, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 6 goals, runner-up)

Perth defender Kathleen Naughton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (14 matches, 14 starts, 1 goal, runner-up)

Melbourne Victory midfielder Christine Nairn, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (13 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

Melbourne Victory defender Samantha Johnson, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Melbourne Victory midfielder Dani Weatherholt, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: season complete (13 matches, 13 starts, 2 goals)

Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Melbourne City forward Jasmyne Spencer, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

Adelaide midfielder Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts, 9 goals)

Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Newcastle goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Newcastle defender Arin Gilliland, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (8 matches, 8 starts, 2 goals)

Newcastle forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (6 matches, 6 starts, 3 goals)

Newcastle defender Taylor Smith, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (ACL injury, 6 matches, 6 starts)

Western Sydney midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (9 matches, 9 starts)

Western Sydney defender Sydney Miramontez, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts)

Canberra midfielder Paige Nielsen: season complete (5 matches, 5 starts)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: at Estudiantes late Sunday

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Tigres

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play

Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Necaxa

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: not in the 18

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Club America

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory at Pumas

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat at Pachuca

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw at Monterrey