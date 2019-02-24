

Koda Glover left Sunday's game against the Cardinals after facing just four hitters. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

JUPITER, Fla. — Washington Nationals reliever Koda Glover faced just four batters in his first spring training appearance Sunday, retiring the first and walking the next three before pitching coach Derek Lilliquist visited him on the mound.

Lilliquist likely was stalling so reliever Austen Williams could toss a few more warm-up pitches in the bullpen, and Glover soon exited with what Nationals Manager Dave Martinez described as “his elbow tightening up on him.” Glover threw 22 pitches and, given his injury history, the Nationals did not want to take any chances with his arm on Feb. 24.

“We needed to take him out,” Martinez said Sunday after a 12-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. “And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

The Nationals will evaluate Glover on Monday. The 25-year-old reliever missed most of 2018 with shoulder issues and made 21 appearances across August and September. He also was sidelined for most of 2017 with a rotator cuff injury and when he reported to camp the next spring had to be shut down because his shoulder began to flare up.

Glover was once thought to be the Nationals’ closer of the future, and when healthy, seemed to have the stuff of a viable setup man. But staying healthy has been a constant battle. Washington hopes he will be a reliable option out of the bullpen in 2019, along with closer Sean Doolittle, Trevor Rosenthal, Kyle Barraclough, Wander Suero and Matt Grace. The Nationals typically carry seven relievers during the regular season, and the final spot likely will go to Justin Miller or Sammy Solis.

On Sunday, before the Nationals faced the Cardinals, Martinez laid out his ideal bullpen scenario. That would include Barraclough in the seventh, Rosenthal in the eighth and Doolittle in the ninth. But Martinez also wants to get Doolittle more off days this season to keep the all-star fresh, and that means Glover could be slotted into high-leverage spots.

That would require him to stay healthy through spring training and into the season, and improve upon the numbers he’s logged in limited action across three big league seasons: a 5.03 ERA in 2016 (19⅔ innings), 5.12 ERA in 2017 (19⅓ innings) and a 3.31 ERA last season that was paired with a high walk rate (16⅓ innings).

