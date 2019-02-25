

Danielle Gibson of Arkansas had herself a ballgame on Saturday. (Michael Woods/Associated Press)

A four-homer NCAA softball game is pretty rare but not unheard of: Entering the weekend, five Division I women had done it, most recently Syracuse’s Sydney O’Hara in 2017. Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson joined that exclusive club Saturday against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, but it wasn’t her number of homers but the way in which she did it that stands out.

With a two-run home run in the first inning, a three-run shot in the second, a grand slam in the third and a solo homer in the fourth, Gibson became just the second Division I softball player to hit for the mythical home run cycle, needing just the first four innings to pull it off.

🚨 HOME RUN CYCLE 🚨



Not only did @RazorbackSB Danielle Gibson tie a NCAA record with 4 home runs in a game, her home run cycle is only the second accounted for in DI history – and she’s the ONLY to do it in four innings! #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/LuC6fXbIlc — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) February 24, 2019

Georgetown’s Allie Anttila is the only other person to accomplish the feat, hitting a three-run home run in the first inning, a grand slam in the second inning, a solo shot in the fourth inning and two-run home run in the seventh inning against Rutgers on April 6, 2013. Anttila, now an assistant coach at Minnesota Duluth, gave Gibson a salute Sunday on Twitter.

The only baseball player to hit for the home run cycle is believed to be Tyrone Horne, who hit a two-run home run in the first inning, a grand slam in the second, a solo shot in the fifth and a three-run homer in the sixth for the Arkansas Travelers of the Class AA Texas League in 1998.

The Yankees’ Tino Martinez came close to the feat on April 2, 1997, against the Mariners, hitting a three-run homer in the first inning, a two-run homer in the third inning and a solo homer in the fifth inning. But with the bases loaded in the ninth, Martinez walked, finishing a grand slam short of the cycle.

Gibson, a sophomore from Murrieta, Calif., spent her freshman year at Arizona State and led the Sun Devils with 12 home runs on their way to the Women’s College World Series. She thanked everyone for all the well wishes on Twitter:

To everyone who has shown support, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart! I truly am speechless! #hawgs — Danielle Gibson (@danielleeee41) February 25, 2019

