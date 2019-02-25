

Derrick Washington, 28, has led Coolidge to a winning record in his first season coaching the Colts. (Courtesy photo)

Derrick Washington had a hard time watching his brother, Sean Dotson, in Coolidge basketball games during the 2016-17 season. The Colts finished with a losing record that year, and Washington wanted to help his alma mater become a D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association contender.

That season, Washington first contacted Coolidge’s athletic director about coaching. In April, when the team had an opening, Washington secured the job.

A year after finishing 9-12, Coolidge is 19-6 (and 11-3 in the DCIAA) in Washington’s initial season and will compete in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA tournament this week.

“The kids didn’t think they were going to win when they stepped onto the floor,” said Washington, who graduated from Coolidge in 2009 before playing at Lincoln University (Pa.). “We wanted to let the kids know we were going to win. Once we were able to get through to them that way, that was when we got past the first part of what we wanted to do.”

Coolidge suffered one league loss in Washington’s senior year, but longtime coach Vaughn Jones left in 2016.

With seven Coolidge players returning from last season, Washington created a goal of finishing .500 and reaching the DCIAA semifinals. The Colts surpassed those expectations behind two new players, senior guard Taevon Henderson and freshman forward Stephaun Walker, both DCIAA first-team honorees.

For the first three weeks of practice, Coolidge players hardly touched a basketball as they conditioned for Washington’s up-tempo offense and man-to-man defense.

Washington, 28, knew his squad could compete for a championship after Coolidge’s first DCIAA game against Dunbar on Dec. 10. The Colts came back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 74-70 win. On Feb. 14, Coolidge defeated Dunbar by a point in the DCIAA playoffs before falling to Wilson in the semifinals.

When Wilson led Coolidge by about 30 points late in their game Feb. 6, Washington turned toward Tigers Coach Angelo Hernandez and said, “I can remember when we were beating Wilson by 30 points my senior year.” In five years, Washington hopes Coolidge can enjoy similar success as the three-time defending DCIAA champion.

“Once I can get there,” Washington said, “the sky’s the limit.”

After IAC title trip, Episcopal wants to keep momentum

In early January, when his team was hovering just above .500, Episcopal Coach Jim Fitzpatrick talked about building momentum.

“The goal for any team is to be at your best in February, and I think we’re working toward making that happen,” he said.

The Maroon made that happen, winning five straight games in early February en route to an appearance in the Interstate Athletic Conference championship game. In the title game, it was a few possessions away from taking down St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, which had beaten Episcopal three times in the regular season. There was no doubt the Maroon was playing good basketball, seemingly getting better with each game.

But now it finds itself in a strange lull. The IAC plays its tournament earlier than most conferences, so Episcopal and St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes face a long layoff between the title game and the start of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs.

It’s a challenge that Fitzpatrick faces every year — how to keep your team’s momentum while not playing a game for more than a week.

“It’s a tricky and interesting time,” he said.

The solution this year was to schedule a game with a nonconference opponent in the time between tournaments. But that plan was foiled by a snow day last week. So Fitzpatrick said the Maroon has been alternating between intense and light practices, trying to prepare for what should be an especially competitive VISAA tournament.

“The level of basketball is always so high [in VISAA], and it should really be a lot of fun,” he said.

The Maroon is one of several top local teams in the tournament, which will include Paul VI, O’Connell, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes and Flint Hill.

Atholton wins the Howard County title

After beating Wilde Lake, 60-51, on Friday, Atholton clinched the Howard County title for the first time since 2014. The Raiders overcame a 32-24 halftime deficit and used 8-0 and 11-2 runs in the second half to propel them.

“We started talking about doing the little things like attacking the rim and getting them to come out of their zone,” Coach Jared Albert said. “Second half, we got back to who we were.”

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Atholton (19-2, 14-2) sits atop the standings, despite finishing last season with a losing record. Albert said the junior-heavy roster from last year matured through difficult times.

This season, the Raiders returned all five starters while adding three talented transfers. They finished the regular season on an 11-game winning streak.

“To add those guys to an already senior-heavy group, it makes my life easier,” Albert said. “It started last year with the junior group taking their lumps, learning and continuing to learn this year.”

With Friday’s win, Atholton received a first-round bye in the playoffs. Albert said his team will hold scrimmages against other teams to keep the players ready for what he hopes will be a long playoff run.

“Our guys are so focused and dialed into what their goals are,” he said. “They have set goals since the preseason. It’s just nice to see it come to fruition.”

Youth stepping up for defending champion Stallions

Although South County is the defending Virginia Class 6 state champion, it has been treated like an underdog.

Several seniors graduated, including Class 6 player of the year Quentin Millora-Brown, and in turn, many have doubted the Stallions’ ability to repeat.

Powered by junior forward William Wilson, sophomore guard Andre Speight and sophomore forward Trenton Picott, the Stallions (19-6) clinched a return to states with a 52-50 victory Saturday over West Potomac (21-4) in the Class 6 Region C semifinals. They will play Lake Braddock in the regional final Tuesday.

“It feels good to go back and defend the title, but it feels better when everybody doubts you,” Coach Mike Robinson said.

Wilson has been the Stallions’ top performer this season, averaging 16 points and gradually stepping into a vacant leadership role.

“He’s our best player. He can score baskets, he’s strong, and he’s hard to defend,” Robinson said. “He didn’t know how good he was until this year, and now he sees how good he is and it’s been fun watching him.”

Speight and Picott have also been key contributors for the Stallions heading into the state tournament, with Speight averaging 14.5 points and Picott averaging 15 over his past five games.

“You see the potential they have every day, and in a big game, I tell them that it’s not necessarily how old you are: Big-time players make big plays,” Robinson said of his sophomores. “Andre is an extremely balanced talent, and Trenton doesn’t know how good he is, and he’s starting to get confidence now.”

