

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, left, goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Jabari Parker during Saturday's game. Parker had seven turnovers and no assists in the loss. (Nick Wass/AP)

For all of Jabari Parker’s noted abilities, his selflessness in creating for teammates and his willingness to grab defensive rebounds and push the ball, he may also turn out to be the one puzzle piece that mystifies the Washington Wizards.

“Especially because I’m new to the system,” Parker said. “What more am I going to bring to the team? That’s pretty much, like, what’s the equation?”

Parker, who is listed as a 6-foot-8 forward, has the size to play either as a wing or in the frontcourt. But his unremarkable three-point shooting (30.8 percent) limits his potential as a small forward. And since coming to Washington from the Chicago Bulls via a Feb. 6 trade, Parker has eschewed low-post action that other bigs will utilize from time to time.

Because he doesn’t fit either forward position to a tee, Parker has bounced around the court throughout his four-year NBA career and has fit in where he is needed. Before the Wizards played the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, Coach Scott Brooks admitted he is still learning how to best employ one of his newest players.

“Jabari is definitely a guy I’m excited seeing how far we can grow together over the next 23 games,” Brooks said. “In fairness to him, I really don’t know how to use him yet and put him in the places where he needs to be. He told me where he likes it and where he likes the ball … but it’s an ongoing process that we all have to work our way through.”

While his coach tries to figure out his role, Parker also confesses that he has been thinking too much on the court. During the 119-112 loss to the Pacers, Parker filled his 28 minutes in the rotation with seven turnovers, the highest mark on the team as the Wizards collected 22 overall.

“Last game, I was definitely thinking,” said Parker, who has averaged 3.5 assists in six games with the Wizards. “I want to be able to play the team game, but I can’t think twice about it.”

When teammates Parker and Bobby Portis came over together in the trade for Otto Porter Jr., their minutes mostly aligned and there was a natural connection because the two had previously played together. On Saturday, however, Portis moved into the starting lineup and the change reverberated down the rotation. Parker logged significant minutes alongside center Thomas Bryant, both in the second quarter with the bench unit and in the fourth quarter along with three regular starters as the Wizards tried to make a comeback.

Washington closed the game with a lineup of Parker, Bryant, Bradley Beal, Trevor Ariza and Tomas Satoransky, a unit that had played together for only seven minutes before that critical fourth quarter. The lack of comfort with the group showed, and Parker finished without an assist for the second consecutive game.

Brooks believes the majority of Parker’s mistakes Saturday night came from a pure place. Parker wanted to find teammates, but whether it was due to poor offensive spacing or just bad decisions on his end, his passes missed the target.

“He plays how we want him to play. We want him to handle the ball and make decisions. His turnovers were bad last game because they were turnovers, but they were all looking for his teammates,” Brooks said. “Seven turnovers is way too many turnovers for anybody, but they were all trying to make plays for his team and they weren’t trying to get your own bucket."

On Monday, the team gathered and watched clips from Saturday’s game. Parker noticed himself on the screen hesitating too much, overthinking when he should have been more intentional with his play. He, too, is still trying to figure out how he can best help the Wizards.

“Just trying to get more comfortable out there,” Parker said, “and trying to be not so [indecisive], which I was last game.”

Read more:

Last time out: Wizards unable to climb out of 17-point hole, drop fourth straight

In a trying Wizards season, Bradley Beal is seeking the silver lining and refusing to give up

Which position will Zion Williamson play in the NBA? Whichever one he wants.