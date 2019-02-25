

Patrick Corbin made his first spring training start Monday against the Atlanta Braves. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The odd part was that Patrick Corbin was here at all, pitching against the Atlanta Braves, making his first spring start some two and a half hours from where the Washington Nationals train in West Palm Beach.

Established veterans don’t often make long trips during spring training. Neither do pitchers who just signed six-year, $140-million contracts. But Corbin fits in both of those categories and still wanted to make his scheduled start in the Nationals’ 9-4 loss to the Braves on Monday. Because this is the same guy who, years ago, landed a lucrative signing bonus and bought a used car instead of a new one. He’s a guy who, after his first few major league seasons, spent winters living in his parents’ basement in Syracuse, N.Y. He’s a guy who, despite the value and promise of his left arm, truly feels like he is just another guy.

So maybe the odd was actually normal.

Corbin worked two seamless, scoreless innings, throwing 27 pitches and striking out two of the seven hitters he faced. He needed eight pitches in a 1-2-3 first. His second inning, just as sharp, was briefly extended when Johan Camargo’s double sneaked under Matt Reynolds’s glove at third. But he capped his short outing by getting Charlie Culberson to pop out to left field, and the Nationals were encouraged by their first in-game look at the 29-year-old.

“It wasn’t too bad. I got to come up here yesterday and have dinner and get ready for a start,” Corbin said when asked if he considered skipping the trip. “I think you want to face the guys that you’re going to face during the course of the season. It didn’t really cross my mind.”

Martinez also had catcher Yan Gomes travel, thinking it was a good chance for him to get acquainted with Corbin. Gomes, 31, is another veteran who wouldn’t typically trek up Interstate-95 to Lake Buena Vista. But Martinez described Gomes as “all-in” on learning the Nationals’ rotation, which includes Corbin, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Anibal Sanchez and likely Jeremy Hellickson. Gomes and Kurt Suzuki joined Washington this offseason and will split time behind the plate. Suzuki is expected to catch Sanchez’s spring training debut in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, as the two worked well together while with the Braves last season. Gomes caught Scherzer this past Saturday and, two days later, paired with Corbin for two breezy frames.



Corbin was signed by the Nationals in December to a six-year deal. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After Gomes, the only other Nationals regulars were Soto, center fielder Victor Robles, reliever Wander Suero and utility man Wilmer Difo. Top prospect Carter Kieboom started at second and hit fifth, and he was followed in the order by minor leaguers Jose Marmolejos, Brandon Snyder, Taylor Gushue and Reynolds. The Nationals even brought along four extra players from minor league camp, and they wore Nos. 84, 85, 89 and 91.

That only magnified Corbin’s presence. The Braves, playing at home, rolled out most of the regulars who helped them win the National League East in 2018. Their lineup consisted of center fielder Ender Inciarte, second baseman Ozzie Albies, all-star first baseman Freedie Freeman, left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and catcher Tyler Flowers. The noticeable absences were right fielder Nick Markakis, shortstop Dansby Swanson and third baseman Josh Donaldson, who signed a one-year, $23-million deal this winter. This gave Corbin a decent look at a group he’ll see a lot in the coming years.

“It was good to come here and face kind of their lineup that they’ll have against me during the season,” Corbin said. “It was good to go out there, see how my stuff played. I was just happy with throwing strikes, getting ahead of guys and being able to use all my pitches.”

In the first, Corbin got Inciarte, Albies and Freeman to all roll out softly. That showed he can use his low-90s sinker to induce quick outs on the ground, and Gomes had him mixing his fastball with a slider, curve and change-up. In the second, he really flashed that heralded slider after starting Acuna with a first-pitch curve that looped in for a strike. Acuna, the NL’s reigning Rookie of the Year, fought off two fastballs and then buckled as Corbin’s slider clipped the outside of the plate for a called strike three.

The crowd oooh’d at the late break of Corbin’s slider, considered one of the most effective pitches in baseball. Next he punched out Flowers on an inside fastball and, once Camargo doubled and Culberson flew out, Corbin walked off the mound with the faintest stain on his line. The tall lefty works fast, often easing into a smooth delivery just beats after receiving the ball from his catcher. His first inning started at 1:19 p.m. and was over by 1:24. His second didn’t last much longer.

That means he would travel more than five total hours for no more than 15 minutes on the mound. And he never thought twice about it.

“He was scheduled to pitch,” Martinez said with a laugh, knowing full well that Corbin acts ordinary yet is anything but. “ . . . It tells me a lot about the character he has.”

Read more on the Nationals:

The Phillies need Bryce Harper much more than the Dodgers do

Dave Martinez, in second spring training, shows growth in shifted approach

Erick Fedde added 20 pounds hoping to be more durable — and the Nationals’ fifth starter

‘I’m fundamentally against this’: Max Scherzer put off by pitch clock in Nationals’ spring opener

How one bullpen session shows Kurt Suzuki’s underlying value to Nationals

Michael A. Taylor simplified his swing and is excited to show it