

The Phillies and Dodgers are reportedly both vying for Bryce Harper. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training two weeks ago, but one of the game’s marquee players, Bryce Harper, remains a free agent. One team, the Philadelphia Phillies, appears willing to give Harper a contract close to that secured by Manny Machado — the four-time all-star and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner inked a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres earlier this month — yet with Harper’s camp holding out for a deal in excess of the 10-year, $300 million contract the Washington Nationals reportedly offered him at the end of the regular season, there doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency for the 2015 unanimous NL MVP to make a commitment, opening to door for the Los Angeles Dodgers to reenter the Harper sweepstakes with their sights set on a short-term deal.

#Dodgers officials met with Bryce Harper last night as @JesseSanchezMLB first reported, @jorgecastillo and I confirmed. — Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) February 25, 2019

The appeal for both teams is obvious: Harper’s 30.7 wins above replacement is the fourth-most among outfielders since he joined the majors in 2012 and at 26 years old it could be argued he has several years of his prime ahead of him. But of the two clubs currently vying for his services, his value to the Phillies is significantly greater than it would be to the Dodgers.

Start with the power. There is no denying Harper’s impact on a Phillies squad that ranked 11th in the National League in runs scored last season: He has 12 career home runs and a .966 OPS in 40 games at Citizens Bank Park. Plus, with the short porch in left field, it’s possible Harper’s projected batting line of .267 with 34 home runs and a .927 OPS for 2019 is a bit low: If we look at his fly balls hit at National Park over his career, 22 of them might have been home runs in Philadelphia. According to each stadium’s park factor, which accounts for the difference between home runs hit in a team’s home and road games, Citizens Bank Park saw 24 percent more home runs hit by left-handed batters such as Harper than those at Nationals Park, a better venue for right-handed hitters.



Bryce Harper's home spray chart superimposed over Citizens Bank Park

Dodger Stadium was also a better home run park for left-handed batters (114 park factor) but still worse than Citizens Bank Park. Dodger Stadium also ranked 11th overall for home runs in 2018 ESPN; Citizens Bank Park ranked fourth.

Adding Harper also gives Philadelphia flexibility to a lineup riddled with right-handed batters. Instead of featuring Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto, all right-handed bats, in a row, Manager Gabe Kapler would be able to sprinkle in Harper for much-needed balance. After that foursome, with Harper batting No. 2 behind McCutchen, lefty Odubel Herrera, righties Jean Segura and Maikel Franco and then switch-hitter Cesar Hernandez give Philadelphia a solid squad of hitters not easily foiled by pitching changes.



Potential batting order for 2019 Philadelphia Phillies

Does adding Harper automatically make Philadelphia a World Series contender? No, but it does make it a playoff contender. Harper is projected to produce 4.8 wins above replacement in 2019, per Steamer projections, which is higher than any batter currently on the Phillies’ roster. It’s also significantly higher than the two depth outfielders currently penciled in the 2019 lineup, Nick Williams (0.3 fWAR in 346 plate appearances) and Roman Quinn (0.3 fWAR in 212 plate appearances). A four-win boost would give the Phillies a shot at the division title. According to FanGraphs, Philadelphia is expected to battle it out for second place in the NL East with the New York Mets, each trailing the Washington Nationals for divisional supremacy by at least seven wins. Cut that in half and you have the potential for meaningful games toward the end of the season.



Projected wins by NL East teams in 2019

The Dodgers, on the other hand, are expected to win 93 games in 2019 without Harper, projecting Los Angeles to enjoy a 12-game lead over the Colorado Rockies in the NL West by season’s end. Those 93 wins also are estimated to be the most in the league and third-most in the majors, illustrating just how strong their roster is before a major splash in free agency.

