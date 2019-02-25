

Publicly and privately, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been an influential advisor to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press File)

With a looming arrest warrant on charges of soliciting a prostitute hanging over the head of one of its highest profile owners, the NFL promised Monday that its personal conduct policy “applies equally to everyone” in the league and vowed to “take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”

At some point Monday, an arrest warrant is expected to be issued in South Florida, charging Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots’ 77-year-old owner, with two misdemeanor counts. That could prompt the first step in determining just how the NFL will fulfill its promise. Kraft, who is among 25 men caught in a sting last week, allegedly sought services at the Orchids of Asia, a Palm Beach County day spa in Jupiter, Fla., where he has a second home. Although Kraft, who is a widower, denied the allegations, authorities said that they have video of the Patriots owner engaging in a sex act.

Because of the position he occupies in the NFL and his close relationship with Commissioner Roger Goodell, Kraft isn’t the only one now in an awful, embarrassing situation. (And, no matter how terrible it is for him and the NFL, be reminded that it is infinitely worse for the women involved.)

“Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy,” the NFL said in a Monday morning statement. “We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”

[Robert Kraft, who helped build the Patriots' dynasty, finds himself at the heart of a scandal]

Kraft’s arrest comes on the heels of his team’s latest championship, and is a particularly thorny complication for a league still basking in one of its most successful seasons. Aside from owning a team that has played in nine Super Bowls since 2000 and won six, Kraft — called “the assistant commissioner” in a 2015 GQ story — occupies a role that is central to the success of America’s most popular sport. His influence extends beyond his regular February appearances on a Super Bowl stage, holding the Lombardi Trophy. Chairman of the league’s media committee, he also serves on the finance committee, compensation committee (which determines Goodell’s salary), NFL Network committee, and the management council executive committee.

The NFL dealt with the news tersely when it broke Friday morning. “The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” it said in its initial statement. According to the personal conduct policy, “Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations” of the policy occur.

The recent past offers something of a guide. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was fined the maximum allowable $500,000 under the personal conduct policy and was suspended for six games after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2014. Jerry Richardson sold the Carolina Panthers before he could be punished over workplace misconduct issues exposed by Sports Illustrated.

Goodell’s “What To Do About Kraft” predicament highlights a relationship that has had its ups and downs, most visibly and acrimoniously during Deflategate, when Tom Brady was suspended four games for allegedly using underinflated footballs in a playoff game. Kraft initially was mum, then ripped the league’s handling of the situation in the spring of 2016. He called the discipline “unfair,” “over the top” and unprecedented, but chose not to appeal, a decision he later regretted. “Although I may disagree with what was decided, I do have respect for the commissioner and believe he is doing what he believes is in the best interest of the full 32 [NFL teams],” Kraft said at the time.

When the Patriots won Super Bowl LI months later, Kraft threw a barb at the commissioner as he was booed during the nationally televised trophy presentation. “A lot has transpired over the last two years,” Kraft said, “and I don’t think that needs any explanation.”

[NFL pledges to ‘take appropriate action’ in Robert Kraft case]

By June 2017, the Kraft-Goodell relationship had warmed, with Goodell visiting the opening of the Kraft Family Sports Complex in Jerusalem. “Robert is very important to me personally ...” Goodell told the Jerusalem Post. “My friendship with Robert was never strained. We both understand that we have jobs . . . I know how important this is for him. My respect and admiration for him has never waned. We believe our best days are ahead.”

Are they still? That remains to be seen. Law enforcement officials have often most aggressively pursued the traffickers in such cases, while the customers’ punishment is mostly public shame and embarrassment. Kraft, whose wife, Myra, died in 2011, could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge punishable by a 60-day jail sentence for each charge, community service or a fine.

However the legal issue is resolved, the embarrassment is beyond significant for a league that has enthusiastically wooed female fans in recent years while struggling to find the right punishment for players accused of domestic violence. Goodell will face pressure from a public-relations standpoint to apply some sort of discipline under a conduct policy that does not require a conviction to be imposed. If it’s important for the league to discipline players who are accused of domestic violence or dealing with other off-field problems, the commissioner will have to determine whether it’s also important to discipline the high-profile executives who help run the league.

Read more from The Post:

At Deadspin, can the cool kids of the sports Internet become its moral authority?

Ten players who can catch the Redskins’ attention at the NFL scouting combine

The Phillies need Bryce Harper much more than the Dodgers do