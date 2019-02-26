

Kepa Arrizabalaga waves off substitution in the game against Manchester City. (David Klein/Reuters)

Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, will pay dearly for waving off his coach during a critical moment in a game Sunday against Manchester City.

The Spanish goalie was fined a week’s pay for refusing to leave the pitch when Manager Maurizio Sarri sought to replace him in goal with Willy Caballero during extra time of the Carabao Cup final. With Arrizabalaga appearing to be cramping up, Sarri beckoned for Caballero, but Arrizabalaga refused to leave, vehemently waving his arms toward the sideline as Sarri grew visibly upset. Referee John Moss conferred with Sarri and Arrizabalaga was allowed to stay on the field for the championship-deciding shootout, which Chelsea lost, 4-3.

“Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation,” Kepa, a record transfer from Athletic Bilbao last summer, said in a statement released by Chelsea.

Sarri also called the incident a “misunderstanding” in a statement of his own, but added, “Kepa realizes he made a big mistake in the way he reacted. He has apologized to me, his teammates and the club.” He added, “it is a shame to see how this incident has overshadowed our efforts in what was a very competitive cup final.”

Chelsea signed Arrizabalaga, 24, for a transfer fee that topped $93 million; just under $272,000 will go to the Chelsea Foundation.

“I wanted to take the time today to apologize fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my teammates and to the club,” the goalie said in the statement. “I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans.”

Sarri has had a rocky time of it in his first season with Chelsea. He was booed last week during a 2-0 loss to Manchester United that knocked the club from the FA Cup. Afterward, he told reporters that he was “not sure” he had the support of his players, adding, “I am not able to get out of my players a very high level of aggression and determination.”

Sarri told the Guardian that he has yet to decide whether the goalie will play Wednesday against Tottenham Hotspur. “I want to send a message to my group: the message could be Kepa is on the pitch, or Kepa is out [of] the pitch,” he said. “I have to decide what is better for my group. He has to [be ready]. He made a mistake. A big mistake. There are some consequences. If the consequence is to play, he has to be ready to play. If the consequence is the bench, he has to be ready to go to the bench.”

On Sunday, Arrizabalaga quickly realized his blunder and sought to do damage control, tweeting after the game: “In no moment was it my intention to disobey the boss. It was misunderstood. I know if you see it from outside, it is not the best image. I have spoken with the boss. I think it was misunderstood.

“I understand that on television, on social media, they’re talking about this, but it wasn’t my intention to go against the manager. We have spoken now, and I was only trying to say I’m fine. He thought I wasn’t fine. It was in tense moments, with a lot happening. I know the image it’s given, but I never intended to refuse to go off. It was only to say I was fine.”

