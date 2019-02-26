

Is it the money? Is it the politics? Some combination of the two seems to be keeping Colin Kaepernick from playing football again.

The XFL, which begins play in 2020, is the latest upstart league to gain headlines at the former NFL quarterback’s expense, with a spokesman for the league confirming to Michael McCarthy of the Sporting News that it had engaged in talks with Kaepernick about playing in the spring league.

Kaepernick, who has been out of the NFL since parting with the San Francisco 49ers in the spring of 2017, asked for a salary of at least $20 million, according to McCarthy. The salary matches what the Associated Press reported he sought when the Alliance of American Football, whose first season is now underway, came calling.

The two upstart leagues will go head-to-head next spring and a big-name quarterback would be a draw for either. However, $20 million is out of the range of salaries being offered by each league. In the AAF, all players agreed to three-year, non-guaranteed contracts worth $250,000. The eight-team XFL hopes to pay starting quarterbacks $250,000 a season, according to McCarthy.

Although Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, did not respond to McCarthy’s request for a comment, the former quarterback has to know that his salary request was a non-starter in either league. Even just-above-average NFL quarterbacks can make in the $20 million range (overthecap.com counts 16 making an average of at least that much), but these leagues are not the NFL.

And then there’s the matter of Kaepernick’s political outspokenness. He is the face of a Nike campaign now and his latest tribute jersey sold out online immediately, but his decision not to stand for the national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality and social justice became a lightning-rod issue in 2017 as other players took up the demonstration and President Trump railed about it, calling on owners to suspend or fire any “son of a b----” who didn’t stand for the anthem.

McMahon, the billionaire behind the XFL, seemed open to the possibility of having Kaepernick in the league, but his continued social activism is at odds with an owner who vowed in 2018 that the league would “have nothing to do with politics and nothing to do with social issues. We’re there to play football. We want really good football, and that’s what the fans want as well.”

McMahon promised to “give football back to fans” and hinted that the league might have a rule requiring players to stand for the anthem.

“As far as the national anthem is concerned, I think this: The national anthem is a time-honored tradition that is played to this day and many years in the past in our country,” he said. “Whatever our rules are what our players will abide by."

As for Kaepernick himself, he doesn’t speak often, but he may well have moved past football, preferring to put his social activism first. He has not played since the 2016 season and he and Eric Reid recently reached a settlement in their collusion grievance case against the NFL for an undisclosed amount of money. At this point, there clearly is something that matters more to him than football.

