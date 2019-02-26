

“It was pretty gnarly, I ain’t gonna lie," Karl-Anthony Towns said of the highway accident from which he was able to walk away. (Jim Mone/Associated Press)

Karl-Anthony Towns said Monday that he takes pride in being there for his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates, so he could not have been thrilled at having to sit out games on Friday and Saturday, snapping an NBA-record streak of 303 starts to begin his career. Still, the all-star forward made it clear to reporters that he was just “happy to be alive,” given that he emerged relatively unscathed from a scary accident.

The car in which Towns, 23, was traveling Thursday had to stop on a stretch of highway in Minneapolis because of a wreck in front of it. He said that his car, a Hyundai compact SUV, was then struck from behind by a semi-truck he estimated to be traveling at 35 to 45 mph.

“I would say I had a five percent chance of making it out alive,” Towns declared, before returning to action Monday in a home game against the Kings. “I hit the five percent mark. And then, I’d say four percent was to be seriously injured, and one percent was to be minorly injured. And I came out in the one percent, so it’s not bad.”

“It’s been a blessed three days,” he added, “just to be here talking to you all, to be able to do what I’m doing, is a blessing.”

Karl-Anthony Towns describes his car accident that he believes could have been life-threatening: pic.twitter.com/0Qey9tJ8O4 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 25, 2019

Towns missed road games against the Knicks and Bucks while in the NBA’s concussion protocol. He said he was being driven to the airport by Timberwolves assistant strength and conditioning coach Kurt Joseph at the time of the incident.

The accident “happened too quick” for Towns to worry about his safety. A car had stopped in front of them reacting to the accident ahead, causing the driver of Towns’s car to do the same. Saying he was “glad” that Joseph was also “safe,” Towns recalled that just before being struck, he “complained about the car in front of us stopping so hard.” At that point, according to Towns, Joseph said with a “stone-faced” look, “The truck is not slowing down behind us.”

“The next thing you know we got hit,” Towns said, adding that he was “just glad everyone’s alive."

“It could have been much worse, and in all honesty, probably should not have made it out like I did, but glad I did,” he added. “It was pretty gnarly, I ain’t gonna lie."

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, but a report by authorities stated that alcohol was not suspected to be a factor.

The Timberwolves’ interim head coach, Ryan Saunders, noted that he has made a point to “talk a little bit more” than usual with Towns since the accident, saying, “You obviously want to make sure KAT the person is taken care of. That’s definitely put ahead of KAT the basketball player.”

It’s great to see KAT doing this 👊pic.twitter.com/lFzjs9V7UW — Sporting News NBA (@sn_nba) February 26, 2019

Towns said he got himself to a hospital afterward, declining an ambulance because he “didn’t want to make that big of a scene.” After getting medical care and being told to “really take it easy,” he made plans to join his teammates in New York “as soon as [doctors] gave me the green light.”

“I’m not a guy to stay back and watch them work. I want to be there in person,” he said. “I want to high-five them coming off the court. I want to scream for them, I want to do everything I possibly can to be the best cheerleader I can be for them, even if I can’t participate."

Another factor in his desire to get to New York may have been the proximity of family members for the New Jersey native. Towns told reporters that informing his parents of the accident was “the toughest part,” so difficult, in fact, that he texted them instead of calling.

“I knew how they would feel and react to it,” he said, but he noted that he did call his sister so she could hear his voice.

“I’m always a guy, I’ve always been like this, where I never want people to worry about me,” Towns said. He added, though, “I’m happy to be alive, I’m happy to be here talking.”

“I’m just blessed to be able to be on the court, to be able to be safe,” he said. “And all in all, if I’m gonna leave a car accident like that — a crazy wreck like that — with what I got, I’m very happy with those results.”

