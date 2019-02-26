

Maryland freshman Aaron Wiggins has reached double figures 10 times this season. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

When college coaches visited Wesleyan Christian Academy a few years ago, they were there to see Jaylen Hoard, a five-star prospect from France.

And that’s why a Maryland assistant headed to High Point, N.C., in the fall of 2016. But Aaron Wiggins, one of Hoard’s teammates, realized he could benefit from the steady stream of coaches dropping by his high school.

“Whoever comes in to see him,” Wiggins said with a smile, “I’m going to make sure sees me, too.”

So when another Maryland assistant visited, this time with Coach Mark Turgeon, the trip turned into more than just a second look at Hoard. Turgeon wanted Wiggins.

“I just thought he was really a complete player,” Turgeon said. “He’s just got so much game. He’s got ability. He can defend. He can rebound. He can shoot it. He can score off the dribble. He can handle it pretty well. He’s becoming a better passer. I just thought there was a huge upside there.”

As the first player to commit in Maryland’s 2018 recruiting class, Wiggins saw the group grow into players who now drive one of the nation’s youngest teams. Wiggins, a 6-foot-6 guard, is one of the first players off the bench and records starter-like statistics (8.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game) for Maryland, which is fourth in the Big Ten heading into Wednesday night’s game at Penn State (11-16, 4-12).

Wiggins has excelled in key moments for the Terps (21-7, 12-5), knocking down three-pointers in tough environments at Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa. Even though his team lost, he helped give Maryland a chance against the then-No. 6 Wolverines with a team-high 15 points. In Saturday’s home win against Ohio State, his dunk was a highlight-worthy moment — and a sign that he’s starting to play with the assertiveness Turgeon wants to see.

Wiggins’s mother, Serena, said her son was shy but always self-assured. When college coaches visited his high school, Wiggins said he never felt stressed. Rather, he knew an opportunity would present itself.

Then again, he has spent his whole life on a stage. All five Wiggins kids have.

“I wanted the children to be well-rounded,” said Serena Wiggins, a high school teacher. “I wanted them to be musically inclined. I wanted to expose them to culture of art and theater.”

Wiggins’s childhood still included plenty of basketball. In both of his years at Wesleyan, the school reached the state championship game. His AAU team played in the Under Armour national title game, where it lost to future Maryland teammate Eric Ayala’s squad. And in middle school, Wiggins played quarterback and ran track.

But Wiggins and his siblings also played at least two instruments — for Wiggins, it was piano and trombone — and acted in plays. He was the first chair in the middle school band and played in his church band for much of high school. And until about seventh grade, he danced — tap, jazz, ballet and hip-hop.

Toward the end of elementary school, Wiggins had roles in “The Wizard of Oz” and “High School Musical.” In the latter, he had a solo and handled a fitting role: He was a basketball player, the character portrayed by Corbin Bleu in the 2006 movie.

Wiggins wouldn’t go so far as to say he enjoys those sorts of activities, “but I’m able to do it,” he said. “I’m comfortable doing it.”

Wiggins’s mom said maybe it translates to basketball somehow — his ability to stay calm and perform in front of a crowd.

“I put them in different activities to kind of get them out of their shell, and I really think it worked,” she said.

By the time Wiggins came to Wesleyan as a junior, his high school coach described him as an outgoing leader, as someone everyone liked. Wiggins and Coach Keith Gatlin often joked around; for example, Gatlin, who played at Maryland in the 1980s and professionally for more than a decade, would say he could outshoot Wiggins. The back-and-forths escalated when Wiggins committed to Gatlin’s alma mater. Gatlin would remind Wiggins to look at the record books: Gatlin scored more than 1,000 points in his college career, and he’s third on Maryland’s all-time assists list with 649.

Even though Gatlin frequently wore Maryland and Under Armour gear to practice — “all the kids knew where my loyalty lay,” he said — he never tried to sway Wiggins. In 2017, Wiggins visited College Park with Hoard, who’s now at Wake Forest, and they watched Melo Trimble hit a game-winning three-pointer to beat Michigan State. As soon as Wiggins told Gatlin he had committed, Gatlin gave him a hug and told him he’d love it.

Gatlin, now an assistant at High Point University, said he knew Wiggins could be a high-major Division I player from the time he started working with him. Wiggins would work out with Dennis Smith Jr., now with the New York Knicks, and Theo Pinson, now with the Brooklyn Nets. (Pinson went to Wiggins’s high school and the University of North Carolina; Smith played at N.C. State.) At the start, Gatlin would tell Wiggins, a rising junior at the time: “Don’t worry about those guys banging you. Once you get stronger, you’re going to be fine.”

Gatlin watched Wiggins develop physically and gain confidence. According to Gatlin, a coach from Georgia Southern, which gave Wiggins his first scholarship offer, visited an open gym and said: “Best of luck, Aaron. I don’t have a chance in hell getting you now.”

As Wiggins developed, Gatlin felt he had to tell him not to wait in the shadows — and that reminds the coach a bit of what Wiggins has shown at Maryland. There’s still more he can do, but Wiggins has started to find the right level of assertiveness.

And if his college trajectory resembles how he developed in high school, Maryland will reap the rewards. Once Wiggins “started being real aggressive,” Gatlin said, “that’s when he really took off.”