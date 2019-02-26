

Marcquise Reed and Clemson might be on the wrong side of the bubble at the moment. (Joshua S. Kelly/USA Today)

It’s the same refrain every year as March approaches: The teams teetering on the NCAA tournament bubble are all decidedly mediocre and only are mentioned because of the fact that the selection committee somehow needs to get to 68 teams to fill out the bracket.

Is that the case this year? Judging by the resumes of the teams listed below: Yes, yes it is.

For this exercise, we went to the Bracket Matrix — which takes predictions from NCAA tournament prognosticators across the country and jams them all together into one consensus bracket — and looked at the teams considered to be the “last four in,” “first four out” and “next four out” as of Tuesday morning. In other words, the bubble teams. Then we examine their resumes, which are filled with blemishes.

NET rankings, which replaced the RPI this season, are taken from NCAA.com. And as a reminder: Quadrant 1 games are those played at home against teams ranked 1-30 in the NET rankings, at neutral sites against teams ranked 1-50 and on the road against teams ranked 1-75. Quadrant 3 games, meanwhile, are those played at home against NET 76-160, neutral 101-200 and road 135-240. You don’t want to see too many Quadrant 3 losses on your resume.

LAST FOUR IN

Seton Hall (16-11)

NET ranking: 62

Quadrant 1 record: 3-6

The Pirates started the season 12-4, scoring a road win at Maryland and a neutral-site win over Kentucky during the month of December, but they’ve gone 4-7 since then and have three Quadrant 3 losses on their resume, all of them coming at home (vs. Xavier, vs. Saint Louis, vs. DePaul). Seton Hall’s remaining schedule isn’t exactly a cakewalk, either.

Remaining games: at Georgetown (March 2), vs. Marquette (March 6), vs. Villanova (March 9).

Temple (20-7)

NET ranking: 50

Quadrant 1 record: 2-5

The Owls’ resume rests almost entirely on the fact that they’re the only team to beat Houston this season, back on Jan. 9. They also lost at home to a Penn team that’s just 4-6 in Ivy League play this season and, apart from Tuesday’s game at Memphis (ranked 60th in NET, so it’s a Quadrant 1 game), don’t have many more chances to improve their resume before the AAC tournament begins.

Remaining games: at Memphis (Feb. 26), vs. Tulane (March 3), at U-Conn. (March 7), Central Florida (March 9).

Alabama (16-11)

NET ranking: 53

Quadrant 1 record: 2-7

There are home wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State, true, but not much else for the Tide, whose last four losses have come by an average of nearly 17 points. Two of Alabama’s remaining four games are against Quadrant 1 teams, however, so the opportunity for resume-building is there.

Remaining games: at South Carolina (Feb. 26), vs. LSU (March 2), vs. Auburn (March 5), at Arkansas (March 9).

Utah State (22-6)

NET ranking: 37

Quadrant 1 record: 1-2

The Aggies have just one good win (neutral-site vs. Saint Mary’s way back on Nov. 19), and their worst loss came on the road against a team (San Diego State) that still has 18 victories on the season. A win over Nevada on Saturday would be massive for Utah State’s hopes. Losses in either of the two that sandwich that game probably would be crippling.

Remaining games: vs. San Diego State (Feb. 26), vs. Nevada (March 2), at Colorado State (March 5).

FIRST FOUR OUT

Clemson (16-11)

NET ranking: 43

Quadrant 1 record: 1-8

The Tigers have a win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 9 and . . . what else? A home victory over Lipscomb on Dec. 30? Clemson has beaten the dregs of the ACC but is 0-7 in games against Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Florida State (two losses), N.C. State and Louisville, losing those contests by an average of 11.7 points. This is a case of a power-conference team with no truly bad losses on its resume, which usually is just about enough for a First Four trip to Dayton. We’ll see.

Remaining games: at Pittsburgh (Feb. 27), vs. North Carolina (March 2), at Notre Dame (March 6), vs. Syracuse (March 9).

Butler (15-12)

NET ranking: 49

Quadrant 1 record: 2-7

That November win over Florida (neutral site) sure seems like a long time ago (though the committee says it doesn’t weigh early-season games differently than more recent contest), and the Bulldogs’ only Quadrant 1 win of recent vintage was at Georgetown on Feb. 9 (yay?). Yet here we are with the Bulldogs barely off the bubble.

Remaining games: vs. Providence (Feb. 26), at Villanova (March 2), vs. Xavier (March 5), at Providence (March 9).

Davidson (20-7)

NET ranking: 67

Quadrant 1 record: 0-3

The Wildcats have reached 20 wins, which in the Atlantic 10 usually is a sign of strength. Not this year. Davidson doesn’t have a Quadrant 1 win to its name and also has three Quadrant 3 losses (at Wake Forest, at U-Mass., at Saint Joseph’s). Its remaining schedule isn’t exactly a murderer’s row, either, meaning a run in the A10 tournament is a must.

Remaining games: at La Salle (Feb. 27), vs. Fordham (March 2), vs. St. Bonaventure (March 6), at Richmond (March 9).

Saint Mary’s (19-10)

NET ranking: 39

Quadrant 1 record: 1-5

The Gaels scheduled well, with neutral-site games against Utah State, Mississippi State and LSU. Problem is, they didn’t win any of those contests, so they’re hanging their hat on a road win at New Mexico State (NET ranking: 58) in November. The season finale at home against Gonzaga offers one more chance at resume-building before the conference tournament, but the first meeting — a 94-46 Wildcats demolition — did not go well.

Remaining games: vs. Portland (Feb. 28), vs. Gonzaga (March 2).

NEXT FOUR OUT

UNC Greensboro (24-5)

NET ranking: 61

Quadrant 1 record: 1-5

The Spartans have an interesting case. Like the rest of the teams on this list, their Quadrant 1 record is lacking, but their “worst” loss probably was on the road to a Furman team (NET ranking: 48) that also is getting some bubble love out of the Southern Conference. They also have a win over the Paladins, and there isn’t a bad loss on the schedule. A run to the SoCon title game and a likely third meeting with conference power Wofford would give the committee plenty to think about.

Remaining games: at The Citadel (Feb. 28), at Mercer (March 2).

Nebraska (15-13)

NET ranking: 46

Quadrant 1 record: 2-10

The Cornhuskers’ resume is propped up solely by dint of their membership in the Big Ten, though they do have wins over some of the other names on this list (home vs. Seton Hall, at Clemson). But it speaks to the problems of the quadrant system when one of Nebraska’s two Quadrant 1 wins — at Indiana on Jan. 14 — was against a team that currently has a losing record. The Cornhuskers have lost nine of 11, and it could be 12 of 14 by the time the regular season ends. They’re barely hanging on.

Remaining games: at Michigan (Feb. 28), at Michigan State (March 5), vs. Iowa (March 10).

Toledo (21-6)

NET ranking: 66

Quadrant 1 record: 0-2.

The Rockets will finish the season with a gaudy win total and — barring a MAC championship, probably involving a win over Buffalo — a likely NIT bid. The resume just isn’t there.

Remaining games: at Ball State (Feb. 26), at Central Michigan (March 2), vs. Western Michigan (March 5), vs. Eastern Michigan (March 8).

San Francisco (21-7)

NET ranking: 51

Quadrant 1 record: 0-4

The Dons have won 20 games for the third straight season but seem destined for the NIT barring a run to the WCC title game. They split the season series with Saint Mary’s, which is something, but they also have a Quadrant 3 loss at UC Santa Barbara and zero signature wins.

Remaining games: vs. San Diego (Feb. 28), vs. Loyola Marymount (March 2).