

Nolan Arenado bats against the Diamondbacks during a game Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Chris Carlson/Associated Press)

Even as this winter’s tumultuous free agent market careens toward its big-bang ending, the market for next offseason was jolted Tuesday when third baseman Nolan Arenado, its theoretical top prize, instead took himself off the market by reportedly agreeing to a record-setting, eight-year, $260 million extension to remain with the Colorado Rockies.

Arenado, 27, will now be the highest-paid position player in the game — at least until current free agent Bryce Harper signs — with an average annual value (AAV) of $32.5 million, just ahead of the $31 million of Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, and behind the top earner in the sport, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke, at $34.4 million.

The contract was also the fourth-largest overall in baseball history, eclipsed only by Giancarlo Stanton’s 13-year, $325 million extension with the Miami Marlins in 2014, Manny Machado’s 10-year, $300 million free agent deal with the San Diego Padres last week and Alex Rodriguez’s 10-year, $275 million deal with the New York Yankees in 2007.

With Arenado now off the market — his deal begins this season, and contains both a no-trade clause and an opt-out that could allow him to become a free agent after the 2021 season — that leaves Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, at least for now, as the top position player on the 2019-20 free agent market. Others slated to be free agents that winter include Houston Astros pitchers Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

[Jake Arrieta knows what Bryce Harper is going through, as a long, slow free agency plods on]

Some of those names, including Rendon, could also come off the market in the coming months by signing extensions with their current teams. Many in the industry expect the Nationals to quickly pursue a long-term deal with Rendon if and when Harper signs elsewhere, and Rendon has said he is open to those discussions, even after the regular season begins. Since 2014, his first full big league season, Rendon ranks sixth among big league position players in wins above replacement (per FanGraphs), behind only Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Jose Altuve, Josh Donaldson and Goldschmidt, and five spots ahead of Arenado.

Arenado is one of the best all-around players in baseball, a four-time all-star and six-time Gold Glove winner who is the face of a Rockies franchise that has earned a wild card playoff berth in each of the past two seasons. Many in the industry have been expecting a long-term deal since he and the Rockies settled his arbitration case last month with an agreement on a $26 million salary for 2019, a record for an arbitration-eligible player.

Arenado may have been prompted to re-sign with the Rockies in part by the recent trajectory and uncertain future of free agency in baseball — the source of much of the recent animosity between players and owners.

While Machado got the largest free agent contract in baseball history last week, Harper is among the players still seeking a home, with the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants believed to be still in pursuit. Both Machado and Harper are 26, two years younger than Arenado would have been when he hit free agency, and teams are increasingly hesitant to offer long-term deals that would tether them to players into their mid-30s and beyond.

The past few weeks have seen a flurry of long-term extensions, and the state of free agency is almost certainly a motivating factor. Among those signing extensions just in the past month are Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and pitcher Luis Severino, Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco and outfielder Max Kepler and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.

Opt-out clauses, such as the one in Arenado’s deal, have become an almost standard feature of large free agent contracts in recent years. Machado’s record-setting contract with the Padres has an opt-out five years into the deal, and Harper will almost certainly be seeking one when he signs.

Read more:

‘I’m fundamentally against this’: Max Scherzer put off by pitch clock in Nationals’ spring opener

The Orioles’ new analytics-driven regime is already shifting the team’s culture

Yankees doubled down on a strength — and won offseason arms race for relievers