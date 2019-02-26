

Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing shares his thoughts with freshman guard Mac McClung. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Georgetown’s loss at Creighton on Saturday wasn’t a disappointment to Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing just because his team came out flat, struggled to defend the Bluejays’ spacious offense and couldn’t get anything out of their starters offensively.

He felt a broader disappointment, too, because the 82-69 defeat demonstrated one important thing about Georgetown as it nears the end of its second regular season under Ewing: The Hoyas aren’t yet in a place where they’re able to build on momentum.

“Great teams back up what they did,” Ewing said after the loss in Omaha. “A mediocre team did what we did today.”

Three days before that loss, Georgetown put together a performance at home against Villanova that Ewing called the best victory he had seen in his short tenure.

The Hoyas played for a full 40 minutes with the type of high-level energy and focus they had previously only been able to show in spurts. But instead of carrying over that intensity to a high-stakes road game, Georgetown (16-11, 6-8 Big East) looked lax against the Bluejays (15-13, 6-9), who sit a spot below the Hoyas in the conference standings.

[Before March Madness, it’s moving season for the NCAA tournament bracket]

The Villanova-Creighton swing was the Hoyas’ best chance to notch back-to-back conference wins for just the second time this season. The only other time they won two Big East games in a row was at the end of January, at St. John’s and at home against Xavier.

Now the Hoyas have little time to fix that problem if they want to achieve their goal of making the NCAA tournament.

“We’ve definitely been talking about it,” Ewing said in a phone conversation Tuesday morning. “We’ve been talking about our [Big East tournament] seeding and what our goals are, and our goal is to try to make the NCAAs. So we have to finish the season strong. We have to finish well in the Big East to have an opportunity to do that. I thought that the way we played versus Villanova, it was a great opportunity to build. We just didn’t have the energy, the focus, the fire that we needed to play the way we needed to come away with a great road win at Creighton.”

If the NCAA tournament is the goal, Georgetown still has opportunities to pad its résumé. The team begins its final homestand against DePaul (13-12, 5-9) on Wednesday before hosting Seton Hall (16-11, 7-8) for senior day on Saturday. A return game at DePaul and a game at Big East-leading Marquette (23-4, 12-2) follow next week before the Big East tournament starts March 13 in New York.

The Hoyas will have to string together wins over their final four regular season games — and then make a deep run in the Big East tournament — to have a shot at making the NCAA tournament, even with what many analysts in college basketball agree will be a weaker field this year.

“I would say Georgetown would have to almost certainly win out the regular season and have a good showing in New York to make the tournament, but I will say this — there’s room for error elsewhere,” said CBS’s Carter Blackburn, who is calling Wednesday’s game against DePaul alongside Pete Gillen. “It’s not a perfect NCAA tournament field; it’s not an incredibly deep NCAA tournament field. So those teams that are on the bubble, they have issues, too. . . . I do think they’re capable of pulling off virtually anything. It’s a talented group; you just haven’t seen them come together perfectly other than in the Villanova game."

DePaul, which is second to last in the Big East, presents two winnable games for the Hoyas, who get to pit their league-best scoring offense (81 points per game) against a Blue Demons defense that is eighth in the 10-team conference, allowing 73.8 points per game.

But sweeping a team isn’t easy, even though Georgetown did it against last-place Providence with wins Jan. 12 and Feb. 6. The Hoyas split their two-game series with DePaul last year.

Even if Georgetown gets two wins over the Blue Demons, Seton Hall and No. 10 Marquette present larger threats.

The Pirates drubbed the Hoyas in their previous meeting, a 90-75 defeat Feb. 13 in Newark that was one of the worst games of the season for Georgetown. Seton Hall also will be playing to solidify its postseason standing when it visits Saturday.

The Hoyas lost a tight, 74-71 game to Marquette on Jan. 15 at Capital One Arena when the Golden Eagles played without leading scorer Markus Howard for all but three minutes. A return game at Fiserv Forum on senior day against a healthy Howard would be a much tougher ask — although Coach Steve Wojciechowski said Howard pulled his groin in a win Saturday at Providence.

Georgetown proved in its win over Villanova that it’s capable of knocking off the Big East’s best teams. Ewing believes all that is missing to sustain that kind of success over the next two weeks is energy and effort.

“We have to have a sense of urgency. We only have four games left, and we’re still right in the hunt,” he said. “We do what we need to do, and we could end up as good as third in the Big East tournament. But we need to play with more of a sense of urgency than we did in our last outing.”

Read more from The Post:

The NCAA tournament bubble teams are each flawed in their own special way

A Division III basketball team used a football play to win a spot in the NCAA tournament

He has to come to pass: Murray State’s Ja Morant is college basketball’s assist king

‘Brothers’ keepers’: 6-foot-9 identical twins navigate joys, challenges of hoops stardom