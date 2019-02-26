

Koda Glover will be shut down for the time being after straining his right forearm. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Koda Glover has been through this before, more than once, and isn’t taking any chances. Not when it comes to his throwing arm. Not when his body is telling him to stop.

Glover left his first spring training appearance on Sunday with tightness in that arm. An MRI on Monday afternoon revealed a forearm strain and, as Glover noted Tuesday morning, the “UCL was great.” Pain or damage to his UCL — or ulnar collateral ligament — would have indicated structural elbow issues. Glover has had those before, too, but this time the problem is below the elbow. It is still enough for the Nationals to shut him down for the time being, especially given the 25-year-old’s injury history.

“We’re not going to push through anything early, knowing my track record and how my arm has been the past year and a half,” Glover said Tuesday. “We’re just going to shut it down, take it slow and prepare for the season.”

That recent track record looks something like this: Glover missed most of 2017 with a rotator cuff injury, then was soon shut down upon reporting for the next spring training, then was out until August with lingering shoulder issues. He was confident, this time last year, that his shoulder would heal by the season and he’d be in the Nationals’ bullpen. That didn’t happen, leading to months of rehab in Florida before he finished 2018 with 21 appearances across the last two months of the season.

In the first two weeks of this spring training, Glover felt great in bullpen sessions and while throwing live batting practice. On Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter, he felt great in warm-ups and against the first batter he faced. Then he threw a change-up and felt immediate pain. His velocity waned, so did his command, and he walked three consecutive hitters before pitching coach Derek Lilliquist visited him on the mound.

He exited the game soon after, just 22 pitches into spring training, and will now start another climb off the injured list.

“He was the throwing the ball well, he threw bullpens was throwing the ball well and he said he felt different,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “We wanted to be cautious with it and came to find out he had a forearm strain. Like I said, with Koda and because of his past history, we want to make sure that we do everything right and we get him back as we did last year, we got him back and he was able to pitch the last couple months for us. So we’re just going to have to take our time with him and hopefully he gets ready soon.”

Read more on the Nationals:

Patrick Corbin’s first spring start came far from West Palm Beach. That’s significant.

The Phillies need Bryce Harper much more than the Dodgers do

Dave Martinez, in second spring training, shows growth in shifted approach

Erick Fedde added 20 pounds hoping to be more durable — and the Nationals’ fifth starter

‘I’m fundamentally against this’: Max Scherzer put off by pitch clock in Nationals’ spring opener

How one bullpen session shows Kurt Suzuki’s underlying value to Nationals