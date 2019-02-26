

Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh during the WCAC girls' basketball championship game on Monday. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, a regular in local youth basketball circles, attended Monday’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship games at American University’s Bender Arena as a fan.

Kavanaugh, who graduated from Georgetown Prep, wore a suit and tie and sat in the bleachers a few rows behind press row, across the court from the St. John’s girls’ basketball team’s bench during the Cadets’ 66-51 win over Bishop McNamara. The Supreme Court’s newest justice, who was confirmed in October by a narrow vote after a bitter partisan battle, stayed for all of the girls’ title game and at least the start of Gonzaga’s win over St. John’s in the boys’ championship game that followed.

[Gonzaga beats St. John's to win its third WCAC boys' basketball title in five years]

Before Kavanaugh’s nomination roiled Washington this past fall, his basketball coaching career had been offered as a humanizing trait. He coaches his daughters at Washington’s Blessed Sacrament School, where he is known as “Coach K,” and he led a sixth-grade team to a city title last year.

During the September Senate hearing in which Kavanaugh denied Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that he assaulted her when they were teenagers in the 1980s, Kavanaugh expressed concern that he might be forced to stop coaching his daughters’ teams.

“I love coaching more than anything I’ve ever done in my whole life,” Kavanaugh said, addressing the panel’s Democrats. “But thanks to what some of you on this side of the committee have unleashed, I may never be able to coach again.”

Kavanaugh was back coaching, with a security detail, at a Thanksgiving tournament in Hyattsville. He attended the St. John’s girls’ team’s win over McNamara at St. John’s in Northwest Washington on Feb. 9. (St. John’s assistant coach Brian Brennan’s father is former Yale men’s basketball coach Tom Brennan, who cut Kavanaugh from the Yale varsity team in 1983.)

Kavanaugh posed for at least one photo and was mentioned on social media during Monday night’s titles games, which are among the most anticipated of the local prep basketball season.



Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh chats with another fan during the WCAC boys' basketball championship on Monday. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)

Samantha Pell contributed to this report.

