On Feb. 11, Wizards owner Ted Leonsis sent team President Ernie Grunfeld an email to note that one of the franchise’s goals — 50 wins in the regular season — was still attainable. All Washington had to do was win its final 26 games.

“I said if we win out, we can get to 50,” Leonsis said in an interview the following day.

The Wizards lost that night at Detroit to clinch their 40th straight season — and 16th under Grunfeld — without reaching 50 wins. Every other NBA franchise has won 50 games at least once since Washington last accomplished the feat in 1979.

Leonsis shared the story about his email to Grunfeld in a 45-minute interview earlier this month with WUSA9 contributor and former Washington Post columnist Mike Wise. He acknowledged the Wizards fan base’s frustration with the direction of the franchise under Grunfeld, who was hired in 2003.

“I think that’s unfortunate, but I think the fans are appropriately upset with us because we didn’t meet any of our goals,” Leonsis said.

Leonsis was noncommittal when asked whether Grunfeld would remain in charge beyond this year.

“Well, let’s see how the season turns out,” he said. “Every year you articulate what your goals are."

Leonsis has articulated the Wizards’ goals, beyond winning 50 games, and what the consequences of not meeting them might be in recent weeks.

“We set out goals, and you got to meet the goals,” Leonsis told reporters ahead of Washington’s game in London last month. “And the first goal is to make it into the playoffs and to do better than we did last year, and to me that will make for a successful year."

“I’m happy if we meet our goals,” Leonsis told WTOP’s Bruce Alan two weeks later. “If we don’t meet our goals, we have to sit down and take stock on what do we have to do to improve during the offseason.”

The Wizards have lost four straight since Leonsis sent his 50-win email to Grunfeld and are four games back of the Hornets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 22 games remaining. Basketball Reference gives Washington a 2.5 percent chance to make the postseason, while 538 provides a somewhat rosier 6 percent outlook.

With or without a surprise playoff push, the Wizards face a summer of uncertainty. John Wall is expected to miss most or all of next season after rupturing his left Achilles’ tendon last month. Tomas Satoransky, Thomas Bryant and Bobby Portis are due to become restricted free agents. Portis and Jabari Parker were acquired for Otto Porter Jr. in a trade deadline deal with Chicago that came days after Leonsis told WTOP the Wizards wouldn’t trade Porter, Wall or Bradley Beal this year.

“I feel terrible because I read the other day that Otto felt that we had lied to him, and I understand that,” Leonsis told Wise. “We did tell him we weren’t going to trade him. We were going to keep our core together. We actually had some other things that we were going to do, another trade that would have kept the core together and given us flexibility. But, man plans and God laughs.”

Leonsis declined to reveal the details of the Wizards’ other potential trade.

