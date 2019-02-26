

The Copa America Centenario tournament in 2016 generated millions for U.S Soccer. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

U.S. soccer officials were so happy hosting Lionel Messi and the South American national teams three years ago, they want to do it again next summer.

In what would be a reprise of the 2016 Copa America Centenario, a wildly successful international tournament staged at 10 American venues, U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro has extended invitations to the 10 members of the South American confederation to return in 2020.

The news was first reported by the New York Times and later confirmed by The Washington Post.

The Chicago-based USSF said it did not want to comment right away.

The sides are expected to begin discussing the matter over the next two weeks.

Like the 2016 event, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of South America’s famed Copa America, the competition would include all 10 teams from CONMEBOL, the region representing the continent. Six participants would come from Concacaf, the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The United States would receive an automatic berth, joined by presumably Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as three others.

In 2016, Chile defeated Messi and Argentina in the final at sold-out MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The United States won its group and beat Ecuador in the quarterfinals before losing to Argentina in the semifinals and Colombia in the third-place match.

The tournament was a massive success, drawing many big crowds to NFL stadiums and generating millions in profit for the USSF and sponsors. National federations also made out well, collecting millions in rewards for both participating and advancing.

The proposed 2020 tournament would fall a year after CONMEBOL and Concacaf conduct their own championships: This summer, Copa America will take place in Brazil and the Gold Cup will be held primarily in the United States.

The new event would also fall in the build up to 2022 World Cup qualifying and provide a test run for U.S. organizers ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which last year was awarded to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

It would also provide stiff competition for the U.S. team, which is rebuilding in the wake of its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The USSF and CONMEBOL have for the past year discussed interest in staging a U.S.-based tournament every four years. But with little progress and time running out to properly organize a 2020 competition, Cordeiro decided to take the lead and extend the invitation. The USSF would underwrite the tournament.

The federation also sees a major tournament as a way to continue growing the sport in the United States and build momentum toward the 2026 World Cup.