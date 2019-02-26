

The Capitals needed overtime to prevail against New York after allowing a late goal to the Rangers. (Nick Wass)

It’s a situation the Washington Capitals want to be in, a sign that things are going well. Any time a team is down by a slim margin, it will signal for its goaltender to skate over to the bench in exchange for an extra attacker. The next few minutes are chaotic, a skater-advantage that’s more cluttered than a five-on-four power play, and the desperation is ratcheted up. And while the Capitals have excelled at defending it in recent seasons, they’ve struggled in that regard this season.

When the opposition has had an empty net for a six-on-five, Washington has allowed eight goals, though the Capitals have ultimately lost the game just once. On Sunday afternoon, the New York Rangers tied the game with 31 seconds left in regulation, but Washington then prevailed in overtime.

“We’ve talked about it,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “What’s causing that is maybe up for debate; a few different things have happened. But yeah, we’ve talked about it.”

[As NHL trade deadline passes, Capitals content to defend Stanley Cup with current roster]

Coach Todd Reirden said personnel turnover has been part of the problem, with center Jay Beagle -- one of the league’s top faceoff men -- leaving in the offseason. Washington tried recently acquired winger Carl Hagelin in that situation on Sunday, and Brady Skjei’s shot unluckily deflected off the shaft of Hagelin’s stick before beating goaltender Pheonix Copley. Niskanen said the Capitals were in good position were it not for that bad bounce. Center Nicklas Backstrom and wingers T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson are often used in those late-game spots, and captain Alex Ovechkin has even been out there in the past in an effort to score an empty-net goal to seal the game.

“We’ve tried a number of different players in that situation,” Reirden said. “We lost one or two key guys from that last year that were a part of it, that were on the ice in those situations. It’s been a little bit of an audition for that position, so ... I wouldn’t say we have had the same exact group doing it all of the time, which is something we have had in the past. Now, as we move into this last 19, 20 games of the season, we’ll be getting to more of our group that’s going to be used in those situations. It was an opportunity that was out there for some, and some took advantage of it and some didn’t. We’ll get closer to the guys we want to use in that situation now in the upcoming games.”

The Capitals’ penalty kill is ranked 23rd in the NHL with a 78.5 percentage, and because there’s less space to work with, defending a six-on-five should be easier. But “the desperation” can make it more challenging, Reirden said.

“The urgency level is way higher,” Niskanen said. “And there is more chaos. Usually the extra guy is around the net, so there’s a few different philosophies on how to play the situation. But yeah, it’s something that I think has been a strength in the past, and right now, it’s not.”