It won’t be easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers to get great trade value for Antonio Brown. Even though he has been one of the league’s top wide receivers over the past six years, at times earning the unofficial title of best in the NFL, Brown’s age, contract and recent history will make things difficult for his current team to execute a deal.

Brown turns 31 on July 10. That’s the age when most receivers — even the best ones — see their performance deteriorate. The fact that he’s on the trading block at all is reflective of the locker-room issues he has helped create in recent seasons, and he has made things more complicated by saying he might want a new contract or guarantees from his new team.

Year Receptions Receiving yards Receiving TDs 2014 129 1,698 13 2015 136 1,834 10 2016 106 1,284 12 2017 101 1,533 9 2018 104 1,297 15

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said Friday that he already had heard from three teams about Brown, and he’ll surely hear from more this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. But Colbert also said if the Steelers can’t get proper value for Brown, they will keep him.

What proper value is remains to be seen. You have to figure the Steelers are asking for a first-round draft pick, with the idea of taking a second-rounder as a fallback. But some front-office executives around the league think that some teams won’t offer Pittsburgh anything better than a fourth-rounder.

The Steelers would prefer to trade Brown to an NFC team, and they’ve already ruled out trading him to their AFC North rivals — the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns — or to their perennial AFC nemesis, the New England Patriots.

While the Steelers have to decide how low of a pick they would be willing to accept for Brown, it’s more likely that they’ll be interested in acquiring picks than veterans, who could add salary cap issues.

By the end of the week, the Steelers will have a grasp of the market for Brown. Let’s look at some trade options that could work — particularly if the Steelers are willing to accept less than a first-round pick:

Good fits

San Francisco 49ers, for a third-round pick: The Niners are in strong position to get something done. They have the third choice in the third round, the 67th pick overall. They decided to not pick up an option on wide receiver Pierre Garcon and need a No. 1 wide receiver on the opposite side of starter Marquise Goodwin. The combination of Brown, Goodwin and tight end George Kittle would give quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a strong receiving corps.

Brown has let everyone know that the 49ers are his team of choice. He has said he would love training in the offseason with former San Francisco great Jerry Rice. The Niners were aggressive last year in trying to trade for pass rusher Khalil Mack, and they are expected to pursue Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas in free agency.

Adding two potential Hall of Famers would help them cut into the talent gap between them and two of their NFC West rivals: the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Green Bay Packers, for a second-round pick: This one is intriguing. The Packers have two first-round picks to take care of their positional needs. Getting Brown for Aaron Rodgers to throw to would be a good way for new coach Matt LaFleur to start his relationship with the superstar quarterback.

Randall Cobb is a free agent. Brown is scheduled to make $37.9 million over the next three years, reasonable for a 100-catch Pro Bowl pick. In a division that has two good defenses — the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings — giving Rodgers a weapon such as Brown could move them back atop the NFC North.

Oakland Raiders, for a third-round pick: Even though the Steelers would prefer to trade Brown to an NFC team, the Raiders are rebuilding and aren’t an immediate threat in the AFC playoff race. The Raiders have the second pick in the third round, No. 66 overall.

Coach Jon Gruden has said that he is a fan of Brown and respects his work ethic. After trading Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys, Gruden needs a No. 1 wide receiver. With three first-round picks, it wouldn’t kill the Raiders if they had to jump into the second round if the bidding for Brown heats up.

Arizona Cardinals, for a third-round pick: Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim has been one of the most aggressive front-office executives this offseason. He re-signed wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and added cornerback Robert Alford, linebacker Brooks Reed and tight end Charles Clay. In the final weeks of the 2018 season, he grabbed wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and safety D.J. Swearinger Sr.

Josh Rosen could bounce back from a tough rookie debut by having two potential Hall of Famers — Fitzgerald and Brown — running routes for him.

Denver Broncos, for a third-round pick and a swap of sixth rounders: The Broncos have the eighth pick in the third round, the 72nd overall, so to get a deal done they’d likely need to let the Steelers move up 11 spots in the sixth round, too.

The Broncos had an extra fourth-round pick that they used to acquire quarterback Joe Flacco. Even though the Broncos have some pretty good young wide receivers, Brown would be a nice luxury. The trade for Flacco indicates that General Manager John Elway and the Broncos are looking to be competitive, perhaps making them more willing to take on Brown.

Bad fits

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: While it would make perfect sense for the Bucs to grant DeSean Jackson’s wishes and let him go elsewhere, replacing him with Brown wouldn’t fit what Bruce Arians is seeking for his offense. Arians would like to add a speedy wide receiver such as John Brown of the Ravens or Tavon Austin of the Cowboys to pair with No. 1 target Mike Evans, one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. The Bucs also rank in the bottom quarter of the league in salary cap space.

New Orleans Saints: Some think Coach Sean Payton would be open to making a move for Brown, but that is unlikely for a couple of reasons. First, the Saints have only one pick in the first four rounds of the draft: a second-rounder. Second, the addition of Brown could cause problems with star wideout Michael Thomas, who can start talking to the team about a contract extension this year. Adding a $17 million-per-year receiver to the roster would only have Thomas asking for $17 million — or more.

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks have $21.75 million per year committed to Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin. Acquiring a $17 million receiver would force them to cut Baldwin, or they would have close to $40 million tied up at the position. Plus, they have only four draft choices, making a trade difficult.

