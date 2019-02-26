

'I'll be better at staying vocal,' Ariza says as the Wizards head into the final stretch of the regular season. (Chuck Burton)

Trevor Ariza’s skin still glows from his time in Turks and Caicos. He flew to the islands for the NBA all-star break, and though a week has passed and he’s now back bearing the responsibilities as one of the Washington Wizards’ leaders, Ariza fondly recalled not caring about a thing — especially his shooting percentages — while soaking up the sun.

However, Ariza, his tan remaining as the last vestige of his recess from worries, needed only two games with the Wizards to bring him back to the realities on the mainland. The Wizards continue to keep silent while fumbling on the defensive end, and Ariza, a known lockdown defender, blames himself.

“Me as a 15-year vet, I take responsibility for that: not communicating, not continuing to communicate throughout the whole game,” Ariza said after Monday’s practice. “So, next game will be better and for the rest of the season, I’ll be better at staying vocal.”

In their back-to-back losses after the break to the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers, the Wizards played their partas one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Friday night, the Wizards fell behind after allowing 38 points in the second quarter and never recovered. The next night at home, their defensive effort regressed as the Wizards allowed Indiana to shoot nearly 57 percent from the floor, including 11 of 25 from the three-point arc.

The team has lacked a defensive identity all season, partially because personnel has changed so much since the start of the year. Bradley Beal remains as the last of the projected 2018-19 starters, with John Wall sidelined by surgery, Dwight Howard out with an injury since November and Otto Porter Jr. and Markieff Morris traded. Ariza, having started all 30 games with Washington since joining the team after a December trade, often plays in lineups as one of the most tenured Wizards on the floor.

With so much turnover, players are still learning how to play together. However, Ariza doesn’t think unfamiliarity should stop teammates from talking more among themselves on the floor.

“We got new players . . . I think this is a total different team from the beginning of the year. So it’s a lot of moving parts, but communication should never be something that we lack,” Ariza said. “We are all professionals. This is what we do for a living, so everybody [has] played long enough to figure out how to work together. There’s going to be times where things don’t go the right way, but for the most part, if we continue to communicate, we’ll figure it out quicker.

“This is just another situation that we’ve got to continue to harp on, continue to stay on each other about,” Ariza said. “Again, going into the last sprint of the season, we have to do. It’s not like: ‘Okay, we can do it today or do it tomorrow.’ No, it’s something we have to do.”

Improving as a defensive unit will always be Ariza’s main priority for the Wizards.

His three-point accuracy, however, does not register as a concern.

“I don’t really know what the percentages are, I’m pretty sure it’s not what you guys would call good or whatever,” Ariza said to reporters. “But I’m not worried about it. When I’m open, shoot the ball. That’s it. Worry about everything else later.”

At the time of the trade in December, Ariza had made 405 corner threes over the past five years. Ariza’s total ranked only behind Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson in the NBA during that stretch, according to Second Spectrum, which collects data for the league through video technology. However, since coming to the Wizards, Ariza has shot his lowest three-point percentage (.313) since the 2010-11 season.

In Washington, Ariza hasn’t received many of those same spot-up corner looks since the team must play differently without Wall at point guard.

“The way we play, everybody has to get involved. We don’t have that speed like we had with John to break the defense down in transition, in half-court and getting wide-open corner threes,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “We have to do it with ball movement and multiple ballhandlers. We have to play a little different … and Trev hasn’t played that way in a long time, if he’s ever played that way.”