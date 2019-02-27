

Randy Gregory, shown in 2015, played in just two games in 2016 and none the following season. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The NFL handed Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory an indefinite suspension Tuesday for again violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. After sitting out all of the 2017 season while suspended, the 26-year-old pass rusher had to apply for reinstatement to play last season, when he notched six sacks and 25 tackles in 14 games.

Coming out of Nebraska in 2015, Gregory was considered a candidate to go in the top 10 of the draft, but he fell to the late second round after failing a drug test at the scouting combine. Around that time, he also acknowledged that it was a “struggle” during college to curb his marijuana usage, but Dallas took a chance on his considerable upside.

Gregory made it through his rookie season, although he missed four games with an ankle injury, but he was hit with a four-game suspension in February 2016 for a substance-abuse violation. That meant he probably had failed four tests to reach that point, including at the combine, and he reportedly checked into a rehabilitation facility in July of that year.

However, the NFL found cause to hand him a separate, 10-game ban for that season, meaning that Gregory played just two games in 2016. He incurred another violation in November 2016, leading to a full-year suspension, and it is unclear what length the league will attach to his current ban.

As part of Randy Gregory's condition of of restatement he's tested 10 times a month and the failed test occurred in the offseason a source tells @TheAthleticDFW — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 26, 2019

“Certainly [Gregory] has his challenges, continues to have them,” Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said Tuesday. “I don’t think those things go away. We’re going to keep working and cheering for him. . . . He’s just got to take the next step both on and off the field.”

“The expectation for Randy is the exact same: to get him back on the field playing as soon as possible,” said Gregory’s attorney, Daniel Moskowitz. “Our personal confidence in him has not wavered. This is about more than football.

Another Cowboys defensive lineman, David Irving, who is being evaluated by the NFL, may also face a suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Irving, 25, has begun the past two seasons on suspensions for substance-abuse violations.

The negative news Tuesday for the Cowboys could increase the negotiating leverage of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who led the team last year with 10½ sacks. Lawrence was playing under the franchise tag in 2018, and he might have it placed on him again if he and Dallas can’t agree on a multiyear pact by March 5.

“At the end of the day, we know it’s not over if it doesn’t get done by then. I hate to put deadlines on anything,” Jones said of talks with Lawrence’s camp. “Would we like to get it done? I’d like to have it done yesterday. We’ve just got to continue to work.”

