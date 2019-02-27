

Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils may be well suited to win a title, but they provide little reward to bettors. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Any discussion of NCAA tournament wagering should start with the odds-on favorite to win it all: the Duke Blue Devils. Coach Mike Krzyzewski has guided his team to a 24-4 record and despite the uncertainty around the health of Zion Williamson, who suffered a sprained knee after at the start of the UNC game last week, they are going to be tough to beat.

“Duke, at 2-to-1 odds, is the clear-cut top choice at this time,” Jay Kornegay, executive vice president of race and sports operations for the Westgate SuperBook, told The Post. “When [Williamson] got injured, and the day after, we had to take everything off the board. He is the type of player that is going to have a huge influence on what Duke does in this tournament. In our eyes we feel he is going to be back in a week or two, so no change in the odds.”

No change in the odds makes Duke a tough team to beat in this year’s tournament, but it also makes them a tough team on which to place a bet. Using the Bracket Matrix, which takes predictions from NCAA tournament prognosticators across the country and slots those teams into one consensus bracket, we ran 1,000 simulations of the 2019 NCAA tournament. In those simulations, Krzyzewski and his squad won the title 21 percent of the time, making their fair-value odds closer to 4-to-1. For Duke to be a value bet at 2-to-1 odds they would need to win a third of those simulations.

Underlays like the Blue Devils should be avoided at all costs, but here are three other teams who offer value during March Madness.

Gonzaga

Offered odds: 7-to-1 at the Westgate SuperBook, 6-to-1 at William Hill U.S.

Fair-value odds: 4-to-1

Once cast as a Cinderella when the Bulldogs made a run to the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed in 1999, then made trips to the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed in 2000 and 2001, Gonzaga is positioning itself to be the first non-major conference team to win the national championship since UNLV in 1990.

Gonzaga’s current resume is strong, no doubt bolstered by a win against Duke on a neutral court back in November. The Zags feature the most efficient adjusted offense ever recorded by Ken Pomeroy before entering the tournament, beating out Villanova in 2017-18, the national champion that season, 2013-14 Creighton, 2014-15 Wisconsin and 2016-17 Oklahoma State.



Highest adjusted offensive efficiency since 2002 (None/kenpom.com)

“The third most tickets are on Gonzaga," explained Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading at William Hill U.S. "Duke is No. 1 in tickets, Nevada is No. 2 in tickets, Gonzaga is No. 3 in tickets and then there is a huge drop off. Those are by far the three most popular teams in our books. Gonzaga is one of those teams that most of the country probably thinks can’t get over the hump just because they still have that mid-major stigma even though they have been in the Top 10 over the last 10 years.”

Virginia

Offered odds: 8-to-1 at the Westgate SuperBook, 10-to-1 at William Hill U.S.

Fair-value odds: 5-to-1

Last year’s historic loss to No. 16 UMBC marked the first time a No. 1 seed fell during the first round of the tournament, but don’t expect lightning to strike twice.

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by a nationwide-high of 35.4 points per 100 possessions after adjusting for strength of schedule. That disparity is fueled by the second-best defense in the country (85.4 points allowed per 100 possessions). Virginia doesn’t turn the ball over on offense much (15 percent, 11th) and doesn’t give opponents easy looks behind the three-point line (27 percent success rate against, first). That combination of skill has helped Virginia tally five road wins over a Top-25 team this season, an ACC record.

Texas Tech

Offered odds: 25-to-1 at the Westgate SuperBook, 40-to-1 at William Hill U.S.

Fair-value odds: 20-to-1

An impressive 91-62 dismantling of Kansas at home, which avenged a loss from five games earlier, has the Red Raiders as the highest-seeded NCAA tournament team from the Big 12.

Their defense is the best in the country, per Pomeroy’s rankings, allowing a mere 84.2 points per 100 possessions. And while last year’s top defensive unit, Virginia, was knocked out in the first round, it’s worth noting two of last year’s top four most-efficient defenses, Michigan and Texas Tech, reached the national title game and Elite Eight, respectively. The offense is in the Top 50 (111.1 points per 100 possessions) but you could argue it is on the upswing. Since the loss to Kansas in early February, Texas Tech is scoring 106 points per 100 possessions while allowing just 73.3, giving them an unadjusted net margin of 32.5 which, if sustained, would rank as the second-best net margin after Gonzaga (plus-35.4).

That surge is critical for Texas Tech’s tournament chances. Since 2002, teams that have entered Selection Sunday with Pomeroy’s No. 1 defense in the country haven’t fared well unless they pair that with an offense in the Top 30: of the last 17 teams with the best defensive rating and an offensive rating outside the Top 30, almost half (seven) either failed to make the tournament (including Louisville’s self-imposed ban in 2016) or lost in the first two rounds.

